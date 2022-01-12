ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fantrax EPL GW-22 Player Picks

By Paul_Oliver
nevermanagealone.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to our Fantrax picks for this week. We have eight teams playing double this game-week, so naturally our picks are full of the best premium and value DGW players for this week. Important program notes: Burnley’s Chris Wood would’ve been a viable pick with decent fixtures, but he’s...

www.nevermanagealone.com

Comments / 0

Related
nevermanagealone.com

EPL DGW-22: Rate My FPL and Fantrax Teams

GW-22 is another double — This time Burnley, Watford, Brighton, Chelsea, Leicester, Tottenham, Brentford, and Man United are supposed to get two bites of the cherry, provided GW-22 is spared the disruptions that have plagued so many game-weeks this season. With our teams still carrying lots of leftover double-gamers...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Maddison
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Neal Maupay
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino ‘secretly in contact’ with Manchester United

What the papers sayParis St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, 49, is “secretly maintaining contact” with Manchester United in the hope he will be considered for the manager’s job, claims The Sun which cites French daily Le Parisien. The Argentinian coach is reportedly a favourite for the permanent role vacated by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following his sacking in November, with Ralf Rangnick in interim charge until the end of the season.Staying at Old Trafford, the club are reportedly on the hunt for a new right-back and think they have found their man. The Mail reports Brighton have valued 21-year-old defender...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Stoke leading the race for Chelsea’s forgotten man Lewis Baker

Stoke are leading the race for Chelsea’s forgotten man Lewis Baker.The midfielder could leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer this month, the PA news agency understands.His contract expires at the end of the season but the Potters are keen to add Baker to their squad in the January transfer window as they fight for promotion from the Sky Bet Championship.Baker made his first appearance for Chelsea in eight years when he came on as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s 5-1 FA Cup win over Chesterfield.It was just the 26-year-old academy product’s second game for the Blues, with his debut also coming in the FA Cup against Derby in 2014.The former England Under-21 international was close to making the squad for the 2-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final win at Brentford last month but tested positive for Covid-19.Since making his Chelsea debut he has had loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday MK Dons, Vitesse, Middlesbrough, Leeds, Reading Fortuna Dusseldorf and he spent last season at Trabzonspor in Turkey.Stoke are eighth in the Championship, five points off the top six with two games in hand.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Liverpool vs Arsenal on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup semi-final

Both Liverpool and Arsenal will hope to take charge of their Carabao Cup semi-final as they meet at Anfield.The postponement of last week’s intended first leg at the Emirates Stadium means this fixture, going ahead as scheduled, is now the first 90 minutes of the two-legged tie to decide who reaches the final.The second leg will now occur on Thursday 20 January, with Liverpool over a Covid outbreak scare driven by a number of “false postives”, according to Jurgen Klopp.Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Thomas Partey are among the players away at the Africa Cup of Nations who will be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard aims dig at ‘relatively quiet’ Manchester United fans

Steven Gerrard received a less than welcome return back at Old Trafford on Monday night, but the Aston Villa boss remarked Manchester United’s supporters were “remarkably quiet”.Gerrard’s Villa side were beaten 1-0 by United in the third round of the FA Cup, while the home fans booed the former Liverpool captain on his first appearance back at Old Trafford since retiring as player. The Villa manager said: “[ The fans were] Relatively quiet! I have been to noisier stadiums than this. It was a good cup tie, a good atmosphere but in terms of what I got, water off a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epl#Red Devils#Everton#Fantrax Epl#Dgw#Burnley#Covid#Afcon#Ars#Lei#Tot#Arsenal#Nottingham Forest#Mun#Aston Villa#The Red Devils#Mci#Che#Chilwell
The Independent

Paul Scholes labels Manchester United a ‘poisonous mess’

Paul Scholes has claimed that Manchester United are in a “right mess” and questioned whether the club’s players are good enough.The former midfielder, who made over 700 appearances for the club, also criticised the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.Urging his former employers to pursue Tottenham manager Antonio Conte in the summer, Scholes questioned whether top players would see Old Trafford as a desirable destination.“The club just feels like it’s in a mess, player, staff and manager-wise,” Scholes told Webby and O’Neill, a YouTube fan channel.“Who wants to come into this club? It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Tanguy Ndombele wanted by ‘desperate’ Roma boss Jose Mourinho

What the papers sayRoma manager Jose Mourinho is “desperate for midfield reinforcements” after his Serie A’s club’s collapse in a 4-3 defeat to Juventus and has contacted Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele, according to the Daily Mail from Italian outlet Telefoot. The British newspaper carries the rumour that the 25-year-old midfielder – who is currently valued at £25million – was personally contacted by Mourinho over a loan move.In the same paper, it is reported that Manchester United will soon open talks with England striker Marcus Rashford. The 24-year-old has 18 months left on his current £200,000-a-week deal but has “suffered a dip in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Arsenal ready to splash the cash on Dusan Vlahovic

What the papers sayArsenal are willing to ‘break the bank’ to secure Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, the Mirror reports. The Gunners are said to be considering spending upwards of £70million on the 21-year-old Serbia international to strengthen their attacking options, with the team’s early FA Cup exit contributing to a sense of desperation. The high price may be needed to secure Vlahovic against competition from AC Milan Juventus, Liverpool and Newcastle, who are all watching the player closely.The Sun writes that Manchester City defender Nathan Ake is wanted by AC Milan. The 26-year-old Holland international has caught the attention...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Tottenham v Chelsea: Who makes your Blues team?

Chelsea travel to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday for the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Spurs, but who will make Thomas Tuchel's starting XI?. Saul Niguez and Mateo Kovacic partnered each other in midfield against Chesterfield in the FA Cup - would you go with those two again?
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Liverpool enter new year wrestling with old midfield woes

It was after the evisceration of Manchester United that Jurgen Klopp delivered assessments which still, three months later, offer the brush strokes of Liverpool’s conflict in evolution.At the height of their blitzing this season, a period in which they blazed 37 goals in 11 games across all competitions, having gone on their longest undefeated run since 1989, the manager purposely zoned in on their flaws.Liverpool were a free-scoring machine in a throwback to their 2017-18 vintage, but there was little sign of the control, steel and surety that delivered the status: champions of England, Europe and the world.By that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘Fingers crossed’ – Cristiano Ronaldo confident he will play against Aston Villa

Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to be fit for Manchester United’s Premier League match against Aston Villa this Saturday.The 36-year-old missed Monday night’s FA Cup win over Steven Gerrard’s side with a muscular problem but was due to train on Thursday with the hope of returning to Ralf Rangnick’s squad for the trip to Villa Park.“I’m good,” Ronaldo said on the club website. “I just have a little touch but, you know, it’s part of my work.ℹ️ @Cristiano has issued a fitness update ahead of Saturday's #PL trip to Aston Villa...#MUFC | #AVLMUN— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 13, 2022“You know, we have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte predicts Hugo Lloris will sign new Tottenham contract

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is confident Hugo Lloris will agree a new contract.The club captain, who joined from Lyon in 2012, is able to talk to foreign clubs about a move as his current deal in north London runs out at the end of the season.Conte is keen for Lloris to extend his stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and says talks are under way between the parties.He said: “I think so, I think that they have started to talk. You know very well what I think about Hugo. Also previously I spoke and said that he’s our captain,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Chelsea prediction: How will Carabao Cup semi-final play out tonight?

Thomas Tuchel has to weigh up the merits of playing Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday, when Chelsea face Tottenham in the second leg.“It’s a gamble, if we do it it’s a gamble and I’m not sure if we do it and how much of a responsibility we can take there. But we have to do it step by step, I’m not in the moment even sure if they come to training,” he said on Tuesday.“If they come to training, we have to see the reaction and then decide then. They are out of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Chelsea result and five things we learned as Blues advance to Carabao Cup final

Chelsea progressed through to the Carabao Cup final after defeating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the second leg of their semi-final on Tuesday. Antonio Rudiger’s early header extended Chelsea’s lead to three goals and gave Spurs a mountain to climb after goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini failed to claim a corner. Tottenham were awarded two penalties but saw both overturned, correctly, by VAR. The first, a tackle on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg by Antonio Rudiger took place outside the box before replays showed Kepa Arrizabalaga won the ball in a challenge on Lucas Moura. The hosts then saw an equaliser disallowed after Harry Kane was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

David Moyes tips West Ham’s in-form Jarrod Bowen for England call-up

David Moyes challenged Jarrod Bowen to maintain his stunning form after he fired West Ham into the top four and enhanced his England credentials in a 2-0 win over Norwich.Bowen’s seventh and eighth goals of the season secured a third straight Premier League win for the Hammers.The calls for Bowen to win a Three Lions call-up are getting louder, with his eight assists meaning the former Hull winger has now been directly involved in 16 goals this season – the most of any English player in the top flight.“When players come from the Championship you hope they will develop and Jarrod...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy