LinkedIn to Launch Audio Events Beta This Month

By Aaron Drapkin
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBusiness-orientated social network Linkedin is planning to launch a new events platform which will debut in beta later this month. After the mass shift to remote working driven by the pandemic over eighteen months ago, the vast majority of business people are now well acquainted with using web conferencing services –...

CNET

You should really delete that embarrassing Google search history

Did you just search something embarrassing on Google? Whatever your reason may be, Google has a quick and easy way to delete those last search queries. (You can check out how to stop Google from tracking you and how to automatically delete your location and activity history, too.) The feature, which the search giant unveiled at its Google I/O developers conference in May, is among a handful of options designed to protect user privacy.
maketecheasier.com

3 Ways to Find Out Who Unfriended or Blocked You on Facebook

It’s not healthy to obsess over your follower count or number of friends. However, every once in a while, you may want to know if someone special has unfriended you on Facebook. How do you know who unfriended you on Facebook?. Unfriend vs. Unfollow vs. Block. Usually, there are...
The Windows Club

How to send disappearing messages on Facebook

There could be times when you might want to send confidential messages, such as a password, to someone on Facebook. In such situations, you can send disappearing messages on Facebook Messenger. If you want to do that, follow this step-by-step guide to send a self-destructive message on Facebook Messenger on Android and iOS.
IFLScience

Google Is No Longer The World's Most Popular Website

Step aside, Google, you are no longer the world's most popular website. Searching for stuff is sooooooo 2020. According to Cloudflare Radar's popularity ranking, the tech giant has been knocked down to the second most popular domain by a surprise (relative) newcomer. No, despite Microsoft's crafty trick of making Bing the default search tool for the Edge browser (fun fact: the most popular search term typed into Bing is "Google") it did not manage to beat Google, and its ever-growing array of services including Maps, Translate, Photos, Flights, Books, and News.
SlashGear

The horrifying reason Amazon had to update Alexa

Every so often, we’ll hear of dumb and sometimes dangerous internet challenges that have caught on with the teenagers of the world. As if eating Tide pods or swallowing spoonfuls of cinnamon wasn’t enough, there’s apparently a new one making the rounds that challenges the brave and foolhardy to touch a penny to the partially exposed prongs of a plugged-in phone charger. One parent learned about this challenge in a rather alarming way, as Alexa suggested it as a challenge to her 10-year-old daughter.
Reuters

Trump to launch his social media app in February, listing shows

(Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump’s new media venture plans to launch its social media app Truth Social on Feb. 21, according to an Apple Inc App Store listing. TRUTH Social, the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) alternative to Twitter, is available for pre-order before going live on the U.S. Presidents’ Day holiday.
Android Police

What’s new in Chrome 98, launching today in beta (APK Download)

Over the holidays, Google has been hard at work preparing the next beta version of its browser, and now, a few days into 2022, the first release of Chrome 98 has just arrived. It starts of the year with a bit of a blast, bringing some improvements to emoji and better PWAs. It's also teasing some features that will come to full fruition later down the line, like enhanced screenshotting tools and a new privacy guide.
forsythwoman.com

The Social Media Detox Challenge

Within recent years, social media has taken a forefront in sending and receiving information and news to people throughout the world. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and multiple other sites are based on instant communication between the user, their friends, and websites. During a five minute check, a person can find out what ten of their friends are currently doing, what is happening in China, and any changes in today’s weather. Using social media does have both positive and negative benefits. One good impact is the ability to connect with people who live miles away, as well as receive news and information instantly. However, social media has also been linked to depression, anxiety, unrealistic expectations, and creating the fear of being left out and not knowing what is going on in the world around you.
CNET

Google and Meta fined $237M over user tracking in France

France's data protection agency issued a 210 million euro ($237 million) fine to Google and Meta on Thursday over user tracking concerns. Both companies made it harder for people to refuse cookie tracking than to accept it, said the Commission Nationale de l'Informatique et des Libertés. Google received the...
CNET

Signal, WhatsApp and Telegram: Here's which secure messaging app you should use

If your choice of encrypted messaging app is a toss-up between Signal, Telegram and WhatsApp, do not waste your time with anything but Signal. This isn't about which one has cuter features, more bells and whistles or is the most convenient to use: It's purely about privacy. And if privacy's what you're after, nothing beats Signal.
makeuseof.com

How to Stop Oversharing on Social Media

From sharing your birthday celebration pictures on social media to posting every single thing that happened that year, you might be oversharing on social media without even realizing it. While there's nothing wrong with sharing big achievements with your friends, too much information can invite unwelcome attention. Moreover, there's something...
makeuseof.com

How to Disable the "People You May Know" Feature on Facebook

Don't you just love it when you get friend suggestions from Facebook? If you're like most people who don't like getting these friend suggestions in your mail or via SMS, this article will help you. In it, we'll cover how to disable friend suggestions on Facebook. How Does Facebook Come...
Inc.com

Instagram Is Exploring a New Feature That Could Make Some Users a Fortune

Instagram has grown into a social network of over 2 billion monthly active users. And with staggering ad revenue of $17.4 billion last year, it's clear that its users aren't coming to the photo-sharing app to simply window shop. But clothing, Disney vacations, and car insurance may not be the only types of things you can soon buy on the app.
hypepotamus.com

Creating an Effective LinkedIn Profile

This session is apart of our ShiftED Camp: A week of free sessions designed to propel you forward in 2022. Check out the full schedule of live events here. Is your LinkedIn profile in need of a refresh? Or are you wondering how to take that extra step to be a proactive job seeker on LinkedIn? For job seekers, recent graduates, and career changers, LinkedIn is the place to build your professional identity online and discover new opportunities. This session will review everything you need to know to create an effective LinkedIn profile to leverage in your job search.
indypolitics.org

2021 In Review – Social Media

2021 was another controversial year for social media and 2022 doesn’t look any different. So to figure what happened this year with social media and what’s in store for next year we convened our “social media band.”. Our panel includes social media expert and Apex pharmacist Erin...
