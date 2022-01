WORLAND - It has been a tough schedule for the Worland Lady Warriors basketball team, but last week they won their second game of the season at the Winter Classic in Rawlins on Jan. 7-8. Before going into the holiday break, the Lady Warriors played No. 1 Douglas. Coming out of the break, they played 4A's No. 2-ranked team, the Cody Fillies, in Worland on Jan. 4, losing 57-23. Then at the Winter Classic in Rawlins, two of their three games were against No. 2 Lyman and No. 4 Pinedale. Worland lost 60-34 vs. Lyman and 63-28 vs. Pinedale.

WORLAND, WY ・ 23 HOURS AGO