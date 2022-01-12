ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packing up the holiday

KCTV 5
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe experts at You Move Me share tips on how...

www.kctv5.com

farmvilleherald.com

From the Ground Up: The other holiday plants

For many people, the holiday season means evergreen garlands, wreaths, trees and poinsettias. Yes, the tropical plant with showy multicolored petals (actually bracts) is the number one choice for home decorating and gift giving. Indeed, more than 35 million are sold in the six- week period before Christmas. Just like our favorite holiday movies, poinsettias are classics loved by just about everyone. They’re perfect for decorating many types of spaces and for gift giving.
GARDENING
Telegraph

Time to pack up the holly jolly decorations

If Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, the first days of January must be the most miserable. Why? Is it the weather? The defeated feeling of having already broken every resolution you made New Year’s Eve?. Or the fact that most of the Christmas toys you...
ILLINOIS STATE
Columbian

Spruce up home decor after holidays

We did it! We survived another pandemic year and a — for a lack of better word — another unique holiday season. However, now it seems that the post-holiday decor slump is even more pronounced in my home. By “post-holiday decor slump,” I mean the mantels that once...
HOME & GARDEN
KELOLAND TV

Bring joy to next Christmas by packing this Christmas up right

We’ve got a little test for you today: Look around the room you’re in right now. Can you still find Christmas? You know, the ornaments from your grandma, the stockings you lovingly made for each child, or the plastic nativity scene that your mother gave you for your first Christmas in your new home? Truth be told, in Ashley’s house: The holidays may be over, but Christmas remains.
LIFESTYLE
foreveraltoona.com

39% of People Still Have Their Holiday Decorations Up

It’s January 10th, and some people STILL have their holiday decorations up . . . despite it being nearly three weeks since Christmas. In a poll, 39% of people said they still have Christmas decorations up . . . 18% haven’t put ANYTHING away, while 21% have started putting things away, but have yet to finish.
LIFESTYLE
wxxv25.com

Local holiday festivities wrapping up tonight

Tonight is the last chance to see Gulfport’s Harbor Lights in Jones Park until next year. The lights are set to go off tonight at 10:30. They call it the largest Christmas light show in Mississippi, the Harbor Lights Winter Festival began in 2015. The show was canceled last...
GULFPORT, MS
WIFR

Volunteers help city box up holiday decorations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - New year? Time for a fresh start. Volunteers gathered in Downtown Rockford Saturday morning to help break down the downtown’s holiday decorations. The city invited volunteers to help take down Christmas and Stroll on State decorations, as a way to keep Rockford shining bright in the new year. Two shifts of volunteers braved the cold winds to tear down the decorations and box them up. One of the event’s organizers says the need for volunteers is great because it’s a one-day project.
ROCKFORD, IL
moneysavingmom.com

Michaels Mega-Clearance Event: Get up to 80% off!

Wow! Calling all crafters! You can get up to 80% off Michaels clearance items right now!. Right now, Michaels is having a Mega-Clearance Event and you can get up to 80% off! This is a great time to grab some crating supplies for cheap. There are tons of items included...
SHOPPING
stilwelldemocrat.com

Locals light up town with holiday decor

It’s fun to dress up for the holidays, and even a home likes to sparkle. Cody Johnson dresses up not only his home, but his classroom, church and in-laws’ home – every place he can. So it might come as no surprise he’s a winner of the City of Stilwell Holiday Lights Display contest. The Johnson’s home, on corner of Johnson Avenue and 8th Street, tied for first place with James and Wendy Taylor, at 2024 Stonebrook.
STILWELL, OK
KCTV 5

Love your lawn

Bill Hurrelbrink talks live with Larry Ryan, President of Ryan Lawn & Tree, who shares two things to think about now to ensure you love your lawn come spring. He also shares why Ryan Lawn & Tree is a great place to work and what type of person they’re looking for to join their team. Sponsored by Ryan Lawn & Tree. For more tips like this, follow Ryan Lawn & Tree on Facebook.
GARDENING
thebeveragejournal.com

Miracle Bars Pop Up in Connecticut for the Holidays

The international Christmas-themed pop-up bar Miracle was hosted at two locations in Connecticut during the 2021 holiday season: Highland Brass Co. of Waterbury and Riley’s By the Seawall of Stratford. Officially opened at Highland Brass on Nov. 22 and Riley’s By the Seawall on Nov. 23, the pop-up brought the now-iconic kitschy holiday décor, costumed bartenders and holiday-themed craft cocktails to the Bridgeport and Waterbury areas. Both venues hosted their own events during the season, including an Ugly Sweater Party on Dec. 4. Venues offered a variety of festive cocktails through Miracle, including the Bad Santa, a blend of aged Jamaican rum, velvet falernum, oat milk and mixed spiced butter; Elfing Around, featuring mulled wine reduction, prosecco, gin, grapefruit shrub, aromatic and orange bitters and the Jingle Balls Nog, a mix of cognac, cream sherry, almond milk, cream, egg, vanilla and nutmeg.
CONNECTICUT STATE
disneydining.com

Family flies home after Disney trip to find over $1,000 in Disney Parks gifts for Christmas destroyed on tarmac

Kaila and her family were excited about traveling to California just before Christmas for a Disney vacation at the Disneyland Resort and to visit other West Coast California theme parks. Since they were there just before the holidays, the family had also planned to do some of their Christmas shopping in the parks and looked forward to bringing home some unique gifts to give to friends and family for the holidays.
TRAVEL
luxurylaunches.com

This gorgeous 2-bedroom luxury bubble lounge will let you and your family admire rescue elephants in a Thai forest.

Is there anything better than waking up to verdant views amid a lush natural environment that’s completely unadulterated? Yes, there is! At the Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort, Thailand, all the natural goodness is coupled with the company of Earth’s most majestic beasts- elephants. The good news is, the luxury resort is now offering a brand-new two-bedroom Jungle Bubble Lodge allowing families or a group of friends to revel in the exceptional experience. The pristine banks of the Ruak River are now occupied by the new Jungle Bubble Lodge that is roomy enough for four guests in 150 square meters of indoors and outdoors living space.
YOGA

