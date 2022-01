High-functioning anxiety sounds a bit like a humblebrag, right? It implies that you’re keeping it together (thriving, even!), regardless of how anxious and overwhelmed you may be. But despite the popularity of this term in conversations and Google searches, it’s not actually recognized in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) as a mental health condition. So what do we mean when we talk about high-functioning anxiety, and what should we be doing about it? This anxious-yet-highly-functioning health journalist consulted a few mental health professionals to find out how they define high-functioning anxiety, and what you should know if this term speaks to you.

