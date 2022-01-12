Fashion over 50: Winter Basics

Pinterest, our go-to spot for curating fashion inspiration and planning our dream wardrobes, recently released data on the top trends it thinks will be taking off in 2022. The Pinterest Predicts report has tons of info on just what users are searching for and what we’ll all be searching for in a few months (or even weeks) time, including the fashion trends we’re already seeing pop up all over our Instagram and TikTok feeds. So if you want to get ahead of the masses and stock up on all of 2022’s trendiest pieces now before they sell out, here are the top five styles to add to cart ASAP.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 DAYS AGO