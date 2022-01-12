ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Fashion over 50: Winter Basics

By Rhoda
southernhospitalityblog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a slow going January for me, which is always the case it seems. I have a hard time getting motivated again with anything, but by the end of the month, I’m sure I’ll snap out of it and start to get some mojo back. I’m still not buying many clothes...

southernhospitalityblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color -- And They're Just $10

Lizzo wore the booty-lifting leggings from Amazon again! The musician's recent TikTok video shows her rocking a neon yellow pair while dancing with Shaun T. The singer proved the hype is real when she first shared a video of her famous curves in the affordable leggings while twerking (they're now Amazon's trendiest leggings) -- as if we needed another reason to buy the TikTok-influenced magical legging.
APPAREL
latest-hairstyles.com

10 Best Winter Hair Colors for Ladies Over 70

Winter hair colors for women over 70 are fun, modern shades that suit the cool, cozy weather. Having this fresh hair transformation is sure to carry out a youthful radiance in you. These winter colors don’t always mean cool tones. Choose whatever suits your personality, lifestyle, and certainly, your skin...
HAIR CARE
Refinery29

These Will Be The Biggest Fashion Trends Of 2022 — Shop Them Now

As seasons get more confusing (what’s the deal with balmy 65+ degree winter days?!) and COVID variants continue to emerge, the start to the new year feels ominous, thus stamping the biggest 2022 fashion trends, seen on the runways in September, with a sizeable question mark. Though reverting to a 24/7 sweatpants existence feels disheartening, it’s likely the only manner of dress you’ll be embracing right now as offices have closed and we're working from home once again. But it’s not all doom and gloom for the rest of the year. While soft clothes are, indeed, a piece of the 2022 style puzzle, they’re not the only items on deck.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Boots#Boots For Women#Jeans#Chelsea
Travel + Leisure

These Cozy Ugg Slipper Booties Are a Winter Essential — and Shoppers Love Them

Now that winter is here, it's time to break out your warmest seasonal apparel, including your coziest boots. If you're not sure where to start, Ugg is a one-stop shop for heat-trapping footwear that can stand up to the elements. We found a unique pair of slipper-like booties that offer an extra luxe feel thanks to their plush lining, and there's a good chance you'll want to live in them all winter long. Luckily, select colors are on sale for 25 percent off, so now's the perfect time to shop.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Caroline Constas Is Elevating the Classic Summer Sandal With Whimsical Prints and Oversized Bows

After establishing herself as a go-to New York designer for whimsical, travel-inspired clothing and swimwear, Caroline Constas is tackling a new challenge: footwear. “People came to know the brand as fun, tongue-in-cheek and classic. The next thing that made sense to complete the look was shoes,” said the Constas, who grew up in Montreal and derives much of her inspiration from travels in the Greece and U.S. The designer launched the made-in-Brazil collection of pumps and sandals with Shopbop, which sold out of many styles. “I did a lot of research in terms of what factories to work with, and I really wanted...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

This Beautiful Cashmere Sweater From Nordstrom Just Got Marked Down — 41% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you want to treat yourself or a loved one to the most luxurious type of sweater on the market, cashmere is the obvious choice! Knits made out of this heavenly material are notoriously the softest around, but getting a cashmere knit at an affordable price is pretty much impossible. That is, until now!
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

I Call Paris Home, and This Is My 5-Piece 2022 Wardrobe

Aïda Sané is one of those Paris-based creatives who just gets it in the style department. She's perfectly mastered that je ne sais quoi with an IG feed that's filled with effortless ensembles that are impossibly chic. So when we have the opportunity to tap her for sartorial tips, we jump at the chance. On that note, as we enter the new year, we wanted to get a sense from Sané of the items she plans on wearing even more of in 2022 to complete her covetable wardrobe.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
purewow.com

Pinterest Predicts These Will Be the Top 5 Fashion Trends of 2022

Pinterest, our go-to spot for curating fashion inspiration and planning our dream wardrobes, recently released data on the top trends it thinks will be taking off in 2022. The Pinterest Predicts report has tons of info on just what users are searching for and what we’ll all be searching for in a few months (or even weeks) time, including the fashion trends we’re already seeing pop up all over our Instagram and TikTok feeds. So if you want to get ahead of the masses and stock up on all of 2022’s trendiest pieces now before they sell out, here are the top five styles to add to cart ASAP.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ashlandsource.com

Here are top winter style tips for looking good in cold weather

There’s no reason comfort can’t go together with eye-catching fashion. From investing in wool to wearing weatherproofed clothes, there’s a lot you can do to feel and appear good. Keep reading to discover our top winter style tips for looking good in cold weather. Keep bottoms tight.
APPAREL
thezoereport.com

New York City Or Aspen: These Are The Boots Trendsetters Swear By

Style can so often outweigh practicality for fashion lovers, especially when it comes to cold-weather footwear. While trendy winter boots from heeled to ankle-baring and detailed designs can easily survive city sidewalks, car commutes, and wintry events, many aren’t suitable for chilly outdoor adventures. Think mountain getaways, winter hiking, or snowy cottage escapes where designs like snow boots and insulated hiking shoes become necessary. But, despite what some naysayers may tell you, muddy tones, goofy-feeling silhouettes, and weirdly grippy soles aren’t the only options out there when it comes to the best winter boots. Sensible design and elevated style not only can go hand in hand but abound if you know where to look.
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Shop This Chic Cashmere Crewneck Sweater From Nordstrom — Now 62% Off for a Limited Time

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If there were a competition for the most luxurious material, cashmere would be a top contender. The wool is oh-so-soft and sophisticated, ideal for sweaters and scarves. In our dream world, cashmere would be the favored fabric of our winter wardrobe — but sadly, it’s usually out of our budget. Cashmere sweaters often cost hundreds of dollars, and we just can’t justify paying for those price tags.
BEAUTY & FASHION
southernhospitalityblog.com

Fashion over 50: Sweaters, Jewelry Organization and More

I don’t know about you all, but January is always slow going for me and it takes me a few weeks to get back in the swing of things. This year is no exception. My Christmas is down and packed away, but the house still looks bare and not cozy yet, so I must work on that and get some cheer going around here again now that the Christmas sparkle is gone. Winter is like that, isn’t it?
APPAREL
Refinery29

12 Must-Have Winter Wardrobe Staples For 2022, According to Fashion Insiders

Every season, a new selection of soon-to-be bestsellers hits our favorite fashion retailers. With so many products and trends to keep up with, it’s hard to know what to “add to cart” when the time comes. In our New Arrivals series, we consult the buyers, editors, and fashion insiders at our go-to shopping destinations to find out their best bets for the season’s MVPs (most valuable products).
APPAREL
In Style

You Have 30 Hours to Shop This Size-Inclusive Winter Fashion Collection on Amazon Before It Disappears

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. One of the hardest parts about getting dressed in the winter is finding pieces that are both stylish and warm. Well, thanks to The Drop's most recent limited edition influencer collection, putting together fashionable winter outfits just got a whole lot easier.
APPAREL
Essence

The Winter Style Guide You Need To Fill Your Fashion Fix

Just because we’re still in the thick of a pandemic and working from home, it doesn’t mean we have to forego fashion. When it comes to winter trends, Editorial Stylist Solange Franklin believes that now is the time to be daring. “You never know what your new signature look could become, so don’t be afraid to step outside your comfort zone and turn in some new looks!” she shares exclusively with ESSENCE.
APPAREL
southernhospitalityblog.com

Home Style Showcase 277

I hope your New Year is off to a good start. We’ve had some downs around our house this week. Mark has the virus so we will be hibernating for a few days, but he is on some meds and we are trusting for the best. He’s actually doing very well today. I’m doing fine, with just some slight cold symptoms. Mom and dad’s assisted living has also been on lockdown for a week, but I think they are about to come out of their time in the rooms. I’ll be glad for all of us to get over this and back to somewhat normal. Please enjoy these shares today, lots of good inspiration for the New Year!
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy