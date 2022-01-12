ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Reebok & Bape To Drop Some New Colorways Of Instapump Fury & Classic Club C 85

By O
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07BxE5_0djy7DLu00

Source: Reebok / Reebok

Collaborating clothing brands are all the craze these days as hypebeasts and fashionado’s go gaga over two hot brands dropping exclusive capsule collections and the latest collaborative drop will be coming courtesy of Reebok and A Bathing Ape.

Source: Reebok / Reebok

A few weeks ago the two teased the upcoming collaboration but now we got a look at what they have in store and it’s going to be a problem. For their highly anticipated drop, Bape will be giving the colorful camouflage treatment to Reebok’s Instapump Fury while keeping it casually clean with the Classic Club C 85. Giving their signature camo imprint on the Instapump Fury’s, Bape decided to get extra colorful with the silhouette instead of going the traditional green camouflage colorway and giving each foot it’s own distinctive color blocking. Meanwhile the Classic Club C 85 will be boasting a clean white look while sporting red and white stitching to make them pop and bears the BAPE logo on the tongue. Definitely a summer banger.

The BAPE x Instapump Fury and Club C 85 are set to drop on January 15 at the tune of $200 and $150 respectively. Check out pics of the upcoming collaboration and let us know if you’ll be picking up either of the pairs some this Saturday.

Source: Reebok / Reebok

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HYPEBEAST (@hypebeast)

Source: Reebok / Reebok

Source: Reebok / Reebok

Source: Reebok / Reebok

Source: Reebok / Reebok

Comments / 0

Related
inputmag.com

Prada’s Adidas Forum sneakers are ridiculously elegant and so expensive

Adidas and Prada are committed to making waves in the luxury streetwear market. After debuting their original A + P Luna Rossa sneaker last year, the duo has returned with a footwear collection centered around Prada Re-Nylon, challenging whether exclusive designer styles can align with recycled materials. Made up of black and white Adidas Forum styles — each offered in high and low top models — the capsule uses 100 percent regenerated nylon, made from discarded plastic that has been collected from landfill sites and oceans across the world.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Orlando" Officially Unveiled: Photos

Penny Hardaway was responsible for some pretty incredible sneaker trends as far as basketball is concerned. He helped popularize the Foamposite, and he also came through with some incredible signature shoes. One such model was his first which is the Nike Air Max Penny 1. This silhouette had a lot of great colorways, including the OG "Orlando" which was based off of the color scheme of the Magic.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Jordan Brand Unveils Retro Lineup for Spring 2022

Following the reveal of its Fall 2022 lineup, Jordan Brand has offered a sneak peek into what we can expect from its retro category this spring. Standouts include a printed AJ4 inspired by the legendary Phil Jackson and an elevated Air Jordan 3 done in “Muslin” hues. Read on to preview the complete offering.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Gaga#Instapump Fury Classic#Fashionado#The Instapump Fury#The Classic Club C 85#Reebok Reebok View#Hypebeast#Reebok Reebok Source
hypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 36 "Sunset" Has an Official Release Date

Since the release of the Air Jordan 36, the silhouette has gained immense momentum amongst sneaker fans. Adding to its Jordan Brand fleet is the Air Jordan 36 “Sunset” set to debut in early 2022. The forthcoming pair sees the Air Jordan 36 come in an orange and...
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Reebok Question Low ‘Alive With Color’ Debuts January 21st

As we are still early in 2022, we already have a growing lineup from Reebok and Allen Iverson. The Reebok Question Low ‘Alive With Color’ will be one of the following drops and features 90s vibes. With the nickname ‘Alive With Color,’ you could probably guess that this...
RETAIL
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 12 ’Stealth’ Launching July 2022

The Air Jordan 12 ’Stealth’ is a new color option from Jordan Brand that has familiar color blocking and will launch during Summer 2022. This Air Jordan 12 comes dressed in mostly Grey and has a similar color blocking as the ‘Obsidian’ pair. Utilizing Stealth Grey on the upper while White adorns the mudguard, laces, and outsole. Next, Metallic Silver appears on the top eyelets. Lastly, a darker shade of Grey lands on the liner, inside of the tongue, and heel to finish the look. Also, the pair will come with the original packaging.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
sneakernews.com

T-Mac And A.I. Collide In This Reebok Question Mash-up With adidas

Despite Reebok being sold off by adidas, it seems that the formerly unified brands are moving forward with its crossover agenda in which notable entities from both sides collide into one. Whether it be two signature athletes (think Shaq and Dame) or two properties (Instapump Fury and BOOST), these amalgams have been met with praise for its bold decision to cross brand lines.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Early Look at the Air Jordan 13 "Brave Blue"

2022 is already looking brighter than ever on the retro releases front as more and more colorways are starting to trickle out into the ether, and the latest to arrive on the scene is the Air Jordan 13 “Brave Blue.” This isn’t the first time that we’re seeing this palette on this model as it first appeared as on the Air Jordan 13 Low in 1998 — that of which also retro’d in 2017 — and now it will be showing face yet again on the silhouette’s high-cut offering.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Air Jordan 11 Adapt ‘Dark Powder Blue’ Is Releasing Soon

Jordan Brand has another iteration of the popular Air Jordan 11 sneaker dropping soon. After re-releasing the “Cool Grey” colorway on Dec. 11 in celebration of the style’s 20th anniversary, the brand confirmed on the SNKRS release calendar that the Air Jordan 11 “Dark Powder Blue” will hit shelves before month’s end. The latest style features a clean white gridded translucent upper that’s combined with subtle light blue and reflective accents throughout the material. Unlike its basketball counterpart, this version of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe features a premium nubuck leather on the mudguard. Rounding out the design are buttons that appear at...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan Retro Fall 2022 Release Preview

Just last week, Jordan Brand previewed a small part of their upcoming 2022 line-up. Air Jordan 1s, 4s, 6s, and the like were all at the helm, though many were unveiled by leakers many months in advance. One in particular, @zsneakerheadz, often has an early scoop on what’s upcoming, and the insider has just delivered a more detailed look at next year’s Fall-bound standouts.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Will Deliver the Air Jordan 13 ‘Court Purple’ Next Week

Jordan Brand has a new iteration of the Air Jordan 13 coming soon. The sportswear brand revealed via the Nike SNKRS release calendar that it will deliver the Air Jordan 13 “Court Purple” next week. The latest iteration of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s 13th signature shoe dons a two-tone color scheme with a black textile mesh and leather upper appearing at the midfoot and toebox while purple suede is used for the underlay at the heel counter. This iteration of the Air Jordan 13 also features the classic cat eye-inspired hologram by the ankle collar while reflective accents also appear when light...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Red Patent Leather Lands On The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT

On the eve of the Air Jordan 1 “Patent Bred”‘s release date, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT has appeared in a “Satin Snake”-reminiscent colorway, complete with patent leather paneling across the upper. Akin to the aforementioned women’s offering from August 2020, the newly-surfaced pair...
APPAREL
Hypebae

An On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "Dazzling Blue"

Fresh off the heels of the release of an updated adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “Beluga Reflective,” the 350 V2 returns in a “Dazzling Blue” colorway. Sleek black covers most of the Primeknit upper as well as the laces and lining. A pop of color comes by way of a royal blue lateral stripe bearing “SPLY-350” branding. The shoe’s charcoal gray midsole features the model’s typical BOOST responsive cushioning.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 12 ‘Hyper Royal’ Releases July 2022

The Air Jordan 12 ‘Hyper Royal’ will launch exclusively in women’s sizing and part of Jordan Brand’s Summer 2022 collection. This Air Jordan 12 comes dressed in a Hyper Royal, Black, Metallic Silver, and White color combination. Highlighted with Black tumbled leather on the upper while Hyper Royal appears on the mudguards, and Metallic Silver on the top eyelets and Jumpman plates. Lastly, White appears on a section of the midsole and runs across the rubber outsole.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Detailed Look at the Air Jordan 6 "Mint Foam"

The Air Jordan 6 has itself a significant year in 2021 in light of its 30th anniversary as it brought back the highly-coveted “Carmine” colorway and even dropped another collaboration with Travis Scott. And it’s self-assured to have another exciting year with the release of more fresh colorways, one being the Air Jordan 6 “Mint Foam” makeup for the ladies.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Readies The Air Force 1 Low For The “Year Of The Tiger”

As the changing of the Chinese zodiac calendar inches closer, NIKE, Inc. has begun unveiling its “Year of the Tiger” collection, which includes the soon-to-be 40-year-old Nike Air Force 1 Low. Akin to other propositions prepped for the celebration, the newly-surfaced pair features icons of the honored jungle...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SneakerFiles

Reebok Answer 1 OG ‘White Red’ Returning in 2022

The Reebok Answer 1 was Allen Iverson’s second signature shoe with the brand and will debut in 1997. One of the original colorways comes in White and Red and was last launched in 2018. For fans of the pair, we will have another chance to buy in 2022. Around...
APPAREL
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy