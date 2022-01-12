ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Congresswoman Asks Capitol Police to Address Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Calls for Gun Violence’: She’s Making ‘Dangerous Threats in My Workplace’

By Alex Griffing
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) called on Capitol Police Wednesday to respond to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) latest controversial comments suggesting “Second Amendment rights” could be necessary to combat Democrats and their policies. Greene, in a discussion about proposed gun restrictions in Georgia, told Sebastian Gorka...

Georgia State
Georgia Government
Twitter permanently bans Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account

Twitter has permanently suspended the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for repeatedly violating its Covid-19 misinformation policy. Greene's account was banned after her Saturday tweets about vaccines, including one that read, “Before Covid, Reported deaths from vaccines were taken seriously and dangerous vaccines were stopped. After Covid, Extremely high amounts of covid vaccine deaths are ignored…”
John Krull column: Marjorie Taylor Greene's strange notions of freedom

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, has lost her perch on Twitter. When she wasn’t using it to chirp inanities, she devoted herself to screeching insanities. This, after all, was the woman who once posted that some wildfires out West were caused by “Jewish space lasers” built and funded by the Rothschilds. She also has argued that Zionists were pushing Muslim immigration to Europe as part of a giant conspiracy to outbreed white people.
Haley Stevens
Dean Phillips
Sebastian Gorka
Marjorie Taylor Greene: Twitter bans congresswoman over Covid misinformation

Twitter has permanently suspended the personal account of the US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for repeated violations of its rules around coronavirus misinformation. The action against the Republican lawmaker came under Twitter's strike system, which identifies posts about the virus that could cause harm. The company had previously suspended the...
Republicans rally around senator who Trump said ‘went woke’ by saying he lost 2020 election

Republican senators rallied to the defence of Sen Mike Rounds this week after he was attacked by former President Donald Trump.Mr Rounds sparked a feud with the former president when he went on ABC’s This Week on Sunday and reiterated that he did not believe conspiracy theories supported by Mr Trump and his allies about the 2020 election, namely the assertion that Mr Trump had in fact won the election."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.“[I]f we simply look back and tell our people don't vote because there's cheating going...
Psaki Bristles at Reporter’s Claim Democrats Won’t Want to Be Seen with Biden on Campaign Trail: ‘Do You Have Any Examples?’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked whether President Joe Biden’s major voting rights speech was “the most effective use of the President’s time?”. Psaki briefed reporters aboard Air Force One Tuesday en route to Georgia, during which the president’s role in this year’s midterm elections came up.
Manchin kills voting rights moments before Biden’s speech

Sen Joe Manchin effectively killed voting rights hours before President Joe Biden was set to give a speech in Atlanta pushing for voting rights, saying the filibuster was an important rule for the Senate.The West Virginia Democrat’s opposition to changing the filibuster comes also as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he plans to put voting rights legislation up for a vote as soon as Wednesday.“We need some good rule changes to make the place work better but getting rid of the filibuster doesn’t make it work better,” he told CBS News’s Scott MacFarlane. Mr Manchin said the filibuster is...
Democrats are furious at GOP Rep. Warren Davidson’s tweets comparing D.C.’s pandemic rules to the Nazi regime.

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) confronted Davidson on the floor this afternoon. What happened: Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Oho) is facing fierce blowback from Democratic colleagues, many of them Jewish, for numerous tweets this morning saying Washington's mask and vaccine policies are akin to Nazism. On the House floor this afternoon, a...
‘We simply did not win the election for the presidency’: GOP senator says no evidence for Trump claims

A Republican senator who broke publicly with former President Donald Trump amid the latter’s false claims about the 2020 election worked on Sunday to reiterate that the former president lost to Joe Biden fairly.As the nation focused its attention on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol, senator Mike Rounds joined ABC’s This Week to dismiss the falsehoods that Mr Trump and his loyalists within the GOP continue to spread about his defeat."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.He then warned that Mr Trump’s falsehoods only...
Biden Jokes ‘I’m Insulted You Asked The Question!’ When Asked If He’s ‘Insulted’ Stacey Abrams is Skipping Speech

President Joe Biden half-joked that he was “insulted” when a reporter asked him about Stacey Abrams “skipping” his major voting rights speech in Atlanta. The president spoke to reporters as he departed the White House shortly before he and Vice President Kamala Harris were to speak at the Atlanta University Center Consortium on the grounds of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University, Atlanta, Georgia in support of the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.
The Independent

Jen Psaki dismisses GOP criticism of Biden’s voting rights speech by pointing to silence against Trump rhetoric

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed Republican criticism of President Joe Biden’s remarks condemning the GOP’s efforts to restrict ballot access and change the rules of election administration.“I know there’s been a lot of claim of the ‘offensive’ nature of the speech yesterday, which is hilarious on many levels given how many people sat silently over the past four years for the former president,” Ms Psaki told reporters on 12 January, referring to Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric.“What is far more offensive is the effort to suppress people’s basic right to exercise who they want to support and who...
The Independent

Ted Cruz aide weighs in on Tucker Carlson appearance, says he’s been ‘radicalised’

A former aide to senator Ted Cruz said the worst part of his widely criticised appearance on Fox News host Tucker Carlson's show was not his “abject humiliation” but his clear radicalisation.Amanda Carpenter, who formerly served as Mr Cruz’s communications director, penned an op-ed published on Monday in The Bulwark, a conservative website, arguing that her former employer had been radicalised and that this became apparent when he apologised to Mr Carlson for calling the Capitol riot a “violent terrorist attack.”She wrote that while she understood “the urge to dunk on Cruz,” that “what happened on Carlson’s show is...
