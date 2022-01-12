ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

This Is The Best 24-Hour Restaurant In South Carolina

By Sarah Tate
103.5 WEZL
103.5 WEZL
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IdHRA_0djy6exC00
Photo: Getty Images

If you've ever been on a road trip, you know that it can be difficult to find a place to eat outside of regular hours. Maybe you've even left a party well after midnight in search of a late-night (or early-morning) snack. No matter what time you find yourself craving a bite to eat, whether in the middle of the day or in the dead of night, there are plenty of restaurants around South Carolina that are open 24 hours.

So which 24-hour restaurant was named the best in South Carolina ?

Hilton Head Diner Restaurant on Hilton Head Island

Hilton Head Island's aptly-named Hilton Head Diner Restaurant has been giving visitors and locals of the beachside community a "warm, easy-going atmosphere ... [that] is every bit as important to our customers as what's on the menu," the website states .

Hilton Head Diner is located at 6 Marina Side Drive. Note: Hours could be affected by local COVID-19 restrictions.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"Hilton Head Diner is a quintessential beach diner serving up quick bites to eat before heading out with your family to the beach. The menu is quite extensive with wraps, clam chowder, burgers, and big breakfast plates."

Check out the list here to see each state's best 24-hour restaurant.

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Popular Italian Restaurant Forced to Close

The city of Phoenix has lost another longer-standing restaurant. The Strand Urban Italian, which was located in the heart of downtown Phoenix, will close its doors for the Christmas holiday for good. Its last day of business is Thursday, December 23, and it will serve customers for this final day from 11 AM until 8 PM.
PHOENIX, AZ
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Steakhouse in America

Steak, for better or worse, has become a staple of the diet of millions of Americans. Alongside the evolution of cattle shipments from ranches in the western United States after the Civil War, steakhouses began to pop up in American cities. Today, they are part of the restaurant landscape in many cities. While in New […]
RESTAURANTS
mylittlefalls.com

New restaurant open on Main Street

Photo submitted – From left to right – Patience & William Titus and Tyiesha & Michael Cabrera. As I was finishing my Pilates lesson, Jeanine Kawryga entered the Pilates Studio for her lesson. The first thing she said was, “ I just ate lunch at the new restaurant up the street and it was delicious!” Well, that got my attention! Directly after my Pilates lesson, I was heading to the House of Flavor Bar & Grill to interview the new owners for this article, so I asked to interview her and she agreed.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
24/7 Wall St.

The Saddest Restaurant Closings of 2021

The pandemic sounded the death knell for many of America’s most famous restaurants. Among the casualties in 2020 were such iconic institutions as K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen in New Orleans, Manhattan’s “21” Club, and the 99-year-old Pacific Dining Car in Los Angeles. Lesser-known neighborhood standbys that served their communities for generations were felled, too. (Here’s a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hilton Head Island, SC
Hilton Head Island, SC
Lifestyle
State
South Carolina State
Johnson City Press

Owner of noted former barbecue restaurant dead at 72

Alan Howell, a well-known local restauranteur who had a fondness for “The Andy Griffith Show,” politics and sailing, died on Dec. 30 at the age of 72. A longtime resident of Piney Flats, Howell was the owner of Dixie Barbeque in Johnson City, which was a favorite hangout for fans of barbecue and local political gossip.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WCNC

Armadillos are invading the Carolinas. But why?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Armadillos are invading the Carolinas, but scientists aren't sure why. Most often associated with Texas, the armored mammals originated in South America. But over the past 15 years, they've been expanding their range moving into North and South Carolina and as far north as Iowa. Homeowners...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Chain Breakfast Restaurants That Are Disappearing Across The Country

You've likely heard it before that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. The morning meal helps you kickstart your day and helps you lose weight. From oatmeal to avocado toast, breakfast is a meal that stands apart from the rest, as it can be savory or sweet. And when it comes to the formula of chain restaurants, making a breakfast concept is pretty cut and dry.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink
savannahceo.com

Parker’s Announces Plans to Build Chick-fil-A, Starbucks and Parker’s Kitchen at the Corner of DeRenne and White Bluff in Savannah

Rendering of new Parker's Kitchen at the corner of DeRenne Avenue and White Bluff Road in Savannah. Parker’s – a nationally acclaimed convenience store company and food service leader that’s featured on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America – recently announced plans to build a new Chick-fil-A, Starbucks and Parker’s Kitchen on a 3.4-acre commercial site located at the corner of DeRenne Avenue and White Bluff Road in Savannah, Ga.
SAVANNAH, GA
Greyson F

Popular Mexico Restaurant Opening First Location In Town

Grab a burger with Spider-ManRoad Trip With Raj/Unsplash. For those who have always wanted to enjoy a burger with Tony Stark, grab a slice of pizza with Spiderman, or who have dreamed of trying a butterbeer while visiting Hogwarts, all of this and much more is now possible, with the opening of ComicX Restaurant Bar & Store.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
elonnewsnetwork.com

BEST OF: Barbecue

The smokehouse was built as an extension of Steve’s Garden Market, a grocery store that has been in existence since the late 1960s. Smokehouse at Steve’s is a community focused business and head chef Tim Benton said his favorite part about working there is the connection to the customers. This year, the Elon community voted Smokehouse at Steve's “Best Barbecue.”
ELON, NC
24/7 Wall St.

The 18 Oldest Restaurants in America

The restaurant business is a tough one, and the COVID-19 pandemic has all but destroyed it. Even before closures became mandatory, restaurants came and went with regularity. Statistics on restaurant failure rates vary widely. One estimate suggests that up to 90% of independent eating places close within their first year of operation.   Unmanageable rent increases, […]
RESTAURANTS
Daily Voice

This Pennsylvania Deli Was Named Among Best In US

A Pennsylvania deli was named among the best in the US. Abe's Kosher Delicatessen in Scranton earned the top spot by Eat This Not That. "Abe's Deli is a classic Jewish deli that serves up an amazing Reuben and offers excellent liverwurst, salami, chopped liver, brisket, and turkey pastrami," the website said.
RESTAURANTS
bestofnj.com

The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey

One of the perks of being a coastal state is access to fresh fish; and — contrary to popular belief — it’s not just the Jersey shore that has great seafood. In fact, there are delicious meals straight from the sea to be had all across the Garden State. To prove it, we’ve put together a list of The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey.
RESTAURANTS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New restaurants: Throw Social in Delray Beach, One Lebanese in Sunrise

Stay up to date with the South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Throw Social, Delray Beach A 12,000-square-foot entertainment village on Delray Beach’s Atlantic Avenue is now open inside former clubby ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
103.5 WEZL

103.5 WEZL

Charleston, SC
127
Followers
103
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Charleston's #1 for New Country

 https://wezl.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy