ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Pushing Snow Onto Wyoming State Highways Could Land You in Jail

By Joy Greenwald
KGAB AM 650
KGAB AM 650
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reminding the public that it's illegal to push snow onto state highways. Agency spokeswoman Andrea Staley says WYDOT has received many reports this month across southeast Wyoming of people pushing snow into the traffic lanes. "Piling or depositing of snow in WYDOT’s right...

kgab.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGAB AM 650

Rollover on I-80 East of Laramie

With the wind howling and the snow drifting on the roads, it is important for motorists to remember to drive safely in these conditions. At around 9 am today (January 12) there was a rollover that occurred on I-80 14 miles east of Laramie. This accident involved the two in...
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650

One Year Ago Today: Cheyenne Records 89 MPH Wind Gust

Portions of southeast Wyoming could see occasional wind gusts around 50 mph today, but it won't be anything like what the area saw a year ago. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, both Cheyenne and Scottsbluff recorded their strongest wind gusts of the year on Jan. 13, 2021.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

NWS Cheyenne: Cold, Gusty Winds, and Snow on Friday

Temperatures in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle will be much colder Friday with wind chills in the 20s and teens by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. The agency issued the following briefing Thursday afternoon:. Good afternoon,. The weather Impact Level for Friday morning through...
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie, WY
Government
Laramie, WY
Traffic
Local
Wyoming Traffic
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
City
Laramie, WY
KGAB AM 650

Self-Driving Car Bill Filed In Wyoming Legislature

A bill to regulate automobiles with automated driving systems [commonly referred to as "self-driving cars" ], has been filed for the upcoming session of the Wyoming Legislature. Senate File 16 here. The bill is being sponsored by the Joint Transportation, Highways, and Military Affairs Committee of the Wyoming Legislature. The...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Mayor Hoping For Wave Of Police Transfers

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins wrote recently that he is hoping for a wave of police officers from "communities that don’t have the love we have for law enforcement.''. The mayor also wrote in his ''Mayor's Minute" column on Friday that the city recently had four such officers were recently sworn in, and said more may be in the pipeline.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Temps Ranged From 96 Degrees To -15 Last Year

Cheyenne had a somewhat warmer and dryer year than typical, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency recently published its 2021 climate summary for the city. According to the report, the city twice hit 96 degrees, once on July 28 and again on September 10. A low for the year was hit on Feb. 14, when the mercury dipped to -15.
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pollution#Wydot#Laramie Area Maintenance
KGAB AM 650

WATCH: Hilarious Video Shows Just Why the Wyoming Wind is So Brutal

Living in Wyoming, we know just how windy it can get. We're no strangers to the windiest of windy days whatsoever. In fact, this winter has already been one of the windiest, not only in recent memory, but in the past 15 years. So it seems there are certain things that aren't easy for a to deal with when we step outside on a routine Wyoming day. A Tiktok user recently made a video showing exactly what it's like in Wyoming when you step outside into the brutal winds of the Cowboy State.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Yellowstone Had Nearly 3,000 Earthquakes in 2021

A whole lot of shaking going on in Yellowstone, and that's not from the herds of bison, rumbling around the Cowboy State. There were nearly 3,000 earthquakes in Yellowstone in 2021. That's a whole lot of shaking, going on. Sorry, couldn't help myself. In a video posted on Yellowstone's Facebook...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KGAB AM 650

Laramie County Weather-Related Closures For Jan. 6

Townsquare Media of Cheyenne has been notified of the following closures due to a winter storm that has rocked the area. We will be updating the list as more closures are announced:. Laramie County School District#1 [remote learning planned]. Laramie County School District#2 [remote learning planned]. State of Wyoming Offices...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

Most of I-80 in Wyoming Closed Due to Winter Conditions, Crashes

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. tonight before crews get the stretch between Rawlins and Cheyenne back open. Both lanes between Laramie and Cheyenne are now closed. ORIGINAL STORY:. Winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of Interstate 80 between Evanston...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police on Accident Alert Due to Weather

Due to the high number of crashes related to the current hazardous road conditions, the Cheyenne Police Department is on accident alert. Officers will only be responding to accidents involving injuries, drunk drivers, road blockage, or the inability to exchange information. Drivers involved in all other accidents should exchange information...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne NWS: Blowing Snow, Near-Blizzard Conditions Continue Thursday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says blowing snow and blizzard conditions are continuing in many areas of southeast Wyoming today [1-6]. Widespread high winds are expected across much of southeast Wyoming today and tonight with gusts 65-75 MPH common, strongest around Arlington and Elk Mountain. Winds are expected to eventually spread into the Cheyenne area by some point late this afternoon or evening with gusts around 60 MPH possible locally. These winds combined with yesterday's snowfall could lead to dangerous conditions, especially for western areas with significant blowing and drifting snow likely. Near blizzard conditions will be possible at times with visibilities as low as one quarter of a mile. Travelers should exercise caution and check road conditions by dialing 511 or visiting wyoroad.info. Finally, periods of light snow will remain possible today from far southeast Wyoming into the southern Nebraska Panhandle. Additional accumulations will generally be light, but some areas may receive another inch or two. A small bit of good news: With the increasing winds, temperatures will also begin to rise this evening through Friday morning with overnight temperatures above freezing along and west of the Laramie Range. Many areas may be in the 40s by Friday afternoon.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne NWS Warns Of Possible ‘Near Blizzard Conditions’

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning of possible ''near- blizzard conditions" in southeast Wyoming this afternoon [1-5] and into Thursday morning. The agency posted this statement on its website earlier today:. Snow will increase in coverage and intensity across much of southeast Wyoming and the western...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy