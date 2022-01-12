Pushing Snow Onto Wyoming State Highways Could Land You in Jail

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says blowing snow and blizzard conditions are continuing in many areas of southeast Wyoming today [1-6]. Widespread high winds are expected across much of southeast Wyoming today and tonight with gusts 65-75 MPH common, strongest around Arlington and Elk Mountain. Winds are expected to eventually spread into the Cheyenne area by some point late this afternoon or evening with gusts around 60 MPH possible locally. These winds combined with yesterday's snowfall could lead to dangerous conditions, especially for western areas with significant blowing and drifting snow likely. Near blizzard conditions will be possible at times with visibilities as low as one quarter of a mile. Travelers should exercise caution and check road conditions by dialing 511 or visiting wyoroad.info. Finally, periods of light snow will remain possible today from far southeast Wyoming into the southern Nebraska Panhandle. Additional accumulations will generally be light, but some areas may receive another inch or two. A small bit of good news: With the increasing winds, temperatures will also begin to rise this evening through Friday morning with overnight temperatures above freezing along and west of the Laramie Range. Many areas may be in the 40s by Friday afternoon.

