Here's when another round of snow is expected in Colorado

By Spencer McKee
 1 day ago
Photo Credit: EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER (iStock).

Multiple rounds of big snow have hit Colorado in recent weeks, but it might be awhile before those hitting the slopes get another powder day.

While the National Weather Service calls for light snow in Colorado's mountains on Friday, accumulation is expected to be less than two inches in most spots. This forecast is corroborated by the Weather Channel, which shows a chance of snow showers in mountain towns like Aspen and Breckenridge on Friday. While some spots along the northern Front Range may see a mix of rain and snow on Friday, including Boulder and Denver, Colorado Springs is expected to stay dry.

When it comes to the long-term forecast, OpenSnow.com calls for not much precipitation throughout the rest of January, with potential for storms to "graze" the state on January 19 and 22. Forecaster Joel Gratz points to the potential for a storm during the last few days of the month into February. See the full OpenSnow report here.

In other words, what was a wild start to the month in terms of snow is expected to be followed by a couple weeks of lackluster winter weather. Expect Colorado's snowpack to drop closer to the 20-year median, already having dropped from 130 percent of the statewide median on January 7 to 126 percent of the median by January 12. While the state currently has a snowpack typically not seen until February 1 (based on the 20-year median), every day without snow will narrow this gap.

With big snow in the northwest and below-median snow in the southeast, this winter has been typical of a La Niña season, thus far. Read more about how La Niña weather is expected to impact Colorado here.

As the winter season pushes on in Colorado, follow the National Weather Service and OpenSnow.com for the most up-to-date forecast information.

FORECAST: Round of widespread snow showers soon to hit Colorado

Much of Colorado will soon be hit by a round of light, widespread snow that's about to move into the state, with snow expected to fall on Friday. According to the National Weather Service, most of the mountains will see an inch or two of snow. The deepest totals are expected at higher points of elevation, but still only in the three-to-four inch range.
Denver weather: Another 'dry and mild' day with sunny skies, warm temps

Once again, the National Weather Service in Boulder used only a few words to describe the forecast. "Continued dry and mild," the weather service tweeted. That was about Wednesday's forecast in Denver, with a high near 57 degrees, mostly sunny skies and light winds. Much of the same is expected Thursday, when the weather service predicts temperatures in the high 50s.
It's official – the sun sets after 5 PM in parts of Colorado today

If you share in my longing for the sunny evening hours of summer, you'll be happy to hear that post-5 PM sunsets for Coloradans are finally back again. Those in the southern parts of the state will get to experience sunsets after 5 PM first, with all Coloradans experiencing post-5 PM sunsets within less than a week. In Trinidad – about as far south as it gets in Colorado –...
All Coloradans set

If you share in my longing for the sunny evening hours of summer, you'll be happy to hear that post-5 PM sunsets for Coloradans are finally back again, with most Coloradans set to experience post-5 PM sunsets within less than a week. Along the I-25 corridor, in Trinidad – about as far south as it gets in Colorado – the sun will set at 5:03 PM on Thursday, January 13. Further north, in Colorado Springs, the sun will set at 5:00 PM today. In Denver,...
"Seek higher ground": Ice jam releases in Colorado mountain county

According to an emergency alert from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, an ice jam has released on the Roaring Fork River. The department is instructing those near the river to seek higher ground immediately from Snowmass Canyon to Carbondale. The alert was published at 3:19 PM on Thursday, January 13. How long those in the area should use caution was not noted in the release, but updates may be posted on the department's Twitter page. An ice jam occurs as floating ice accumulates along a...
A glimpse at 'otherworldly' Skyspace coming to mountain west of Colorado Springs

A new video previews a one-of-a-kind nature and art experience coming to the Pikes Peak region. Along Red Butte overlooking Green Mountain Falls, ground broke last spring on what internationally renowned artist James Turrell calls a Skyspace — an observatory-like structure showcasing light and space. The 78-year-old Californian's work aims to "engage viewers with the limits and wonder of human perception," according to the artist's website.
Snowpack skyrockets in Colorado after early season scare

Colorado's snowpack continues to break away from the 20-year to-date median, with 48 inches of snow falling in some parts of the state this week and more snow on the way. Colorado's current statewide snowpack is at 130 percent of the to-date median, as of January 7. This compares to the state being at 51 percent of the to-date median snowpack a month ago, on December 7.
'Friendly and photogenic' deer killed, sending important message to residents of wild areas

A deer that had been given the name 'Copper' by local residents was killed in Herriman, Utah this week after getting media attention for being so docile that adults and children were able to pose with the animal for pictures. The situation highlights a concern that's on the rise around the nation, as urban areas push further into wild swathes of land. The takeaway is simple – residents of these areas must do their part to keep wildlife wild at the risk of leading to a situation that results in an animal being euthanized.
Moose crashes into Colorado basement, becoming trapped

Days after a mountain lion ended up in a Vail condominium lobby, a moose was found in a Breckenridge basement. This incident serves as yet another reminder that wildlife is never far in Colorado. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials, a team responded to the report of a moose that had become trapped in a Breckenridge basement on the afternoon of Jan. 10. The home where the moose was found is located off of Ski Hill Road. ...
