Here's when another round of snow is expected in Colorado

Photo Credit: EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER (iStock).

Multiple rounds of big snow have hit Colorado in recent weeks, but it might be awhile before those hitting the slopes get another powder day.

While the National Weather Service calls for light snow in Colorado's mountains on Friday, accumulation is expected to be less than two inches in most spots. This forecast is corroborated by the Weather Channel, which shows a chance of snow showers in mountain towns like Aspen and Breckenridge on Friday. While some spots along the northern Front Range may see a mix of rain and snow on Friday, including Boulder and Denver, Colorado Springs is expected to stay dry.

When it comes to the long-term forecast, OpenSnow.com calls for not much precipitation throughout the rest of January, with potential for storms to "graze" the state on January 19 and 22. Forecaster Joel Gratz points to the potential for a storm during the last few days of the month into February. See the full OpenSnow report here.

In other words, what was a wild start to the month in terms of snow is expected to be followed by a couple weeks of lackluster winter weather. Expect Colorado's snowpack to drop closer to the 20-year median, already having dropped from 130 percent of the statewide median on January 7 to 126 percent of the median by January 12. While the state currently has a snowpack typically not seen until February 1 (based on the 20-year median), every day without snow will narrow this gap.

With big snow in the northwest and below-median snow in the southeast, this winter has been typical of a La Niña season, thus far. Read more about how La Niña weather is expected to impact Colorado here.

As the winter season pushes on in Colorado, follow the National Weather Service and OpenSnow.com for the most up-to-date forecast information.