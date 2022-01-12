ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meetings by Zoom during omicron surge? Maybe later, says Select Board

Cover picture for the articleThe Select Board met on very short notice Thursday for an emergency meeting to consider two time-sensitive Covid matters. One was whether to allow boards and committees to meet remotely—by Zoom—because of the omicron surge, instead of only in-person as the board directed in June. The other item involved a draft...

Related
kgns.tv

UISD Board discusses student learning during COVID surge

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a bit of back and forth between UISD Board members and administrators as they discussed the best way to deal with the surge of COVID-19 cases on campus. During Thursday’s emergency meeting, the board took a vote and decided to allow their students to...
LAREDO, TX
hoiabc.com

Local testing availability and options during the Omicron surge

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - As the Omicron variant continues to drive up the case count in Central Illinois, it is also driving up the demand for testing. If you need a test, local officials say you have at least three options. “There is availability in the area at...
PEORIA, IL
jenkintowndrakes.org

January School Board Work Session Zoom Meeting Details

Notice is hereby given that the Board of School Directors of the School District of Jenkintown (the “Board”) shall convene its regularly scheduled Work Session Meeting on January 10, 2022, at 7:00 PM using a Zoom webinar platform. This change was made to allow the greatest number of community members to participate in the meetings safely, given the COVID-19 Pandemic, related social distancing requirements, and the District’s available physical plant and technology.
JENKINTOWN, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

SLO County board selects new chair to lead meetings — over one supervisor’s objections

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors has a new chair to lead meetings — over the objections of community members who claimed he’s a poor choice for the job. The board elected Supervisor Bruce Gibson to the chair position in a 4-1 vote. Supervisor Debbie Arnold cast the sole dissenting vote. The chair position turns over every year, and the supervisor who occupies the role keeps proceedings on track by mediating discussions, recognizing commenters and giving staff direction.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
aroundptown.com

Prophetstown Council To Meet Via Zoom

The Prophetstown City Council will hold its January meeting via Zoom on Tuesday night starting at 7:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend. The meeting agenda and Zoom Meeting information below.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
ngxchange.org

Salisbury resigns from Charter Commission, urges members to prioritize citizen participation, attention to survey results

Dear Charter Commission Members and New Gloucester Voters:. The purpose of this letter is to resign my position as an elected member of the New Gloucester Charter Commission. I apologize to those who voted for me to serve. I am unable to participate in the Charter Commission meetings because of: (1) my extended absence from our residence, (2) the Commission not enabling Charter Commission members or citizen participation through zoom and (3) fortunately at this moment not because of Omicron or covid.
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
theirregular.com

Kingfield Select Board approves remote meeting policy

KINGFIELD — Monday, Jan. 3 the regular meeting of the Kingfield Select Board opened with a Public Hearing on remote access to public meetings. Based on attendance, the issue of remote access to public meetings appeared not to be a hot topic. The board approved the policy, which allows board members to participate remotely up to three times a year for any of 11 defined reasons ranging from personal illness or disability to travel or employment obligations. It also allows the public to observe. Public participation, however, will only be allowed at public comment periods or as determined by the board.
KINGFIELD, ME
ngxchange.org

Select Board: DEI Committee, yes; Age-friendly/Livable Community Committee, no

The select board on Monday delivered mixed news to residents backing two initiatives aimed at making the community more livable, equitable, inclusive, and welcoming for all residents. The board established an ad hoc diversity, equity, and inclusion committee but narrowed its mission and timetable from what the citizens’ group had proposed. And the board decided against creating an age-friendly/livable community committee, instead assigning elements of the work to the Parks and Recreation Committee.
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
millburysutton.com

Sutton Select Board: open space plan, Open Meeting Law complaint

SUTTON -- How best to showcase the town's recreation and open space spots was the main topic of discussion at the first Select Board meeting of the year on Jan. 4. Jen Hager, the town's planning and economic development director, presented the recreation/open space plan, which is updated every seven years.
SUTTON, MA
themonroesun.com

School board meetings to start earlier. Zoom is too expensive

MONROE, CT — School administrators start their work days early in the morning and, on days with Board of Education meetings, their day can easily extend late into the night. Board of Education Chairman David Ferris suggested an earlier start time for meetings and fellow board members agreed to roll it back by a half an hour. Meetings will now start at 7 p.m. instead of 7:30.
MONROE, CT
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb Board of Commissioners to hold meetings virtually due to COVID-19 surge

Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and County Manager Jackie McMorris have decided to hold the next few BOC meeting virtually due to the county’s spike in COVID-19 cases. According to yesterday afternoon’s Daily Status Report on COVID-19 from the Georgia Department of Public Health, the county...
COBB COUNTY, GA
cibolacitizen.com

Know your place

Most people have seen the negativity that has continued at the Grants City Council meetings. I will not be a reason for fake City Councilmen to abandon our citizens. The Council’s role is to provide oversight, review policy, and vote. I was doomed before I was even hired, thanks to the action of Fred Rodarte making a motion to adjourn(end) the City Council meeting in September. This proved he only cared about his agenda item. All the city employees, guest speakers, and city business did not matter to him. Our City Clerk was relatively new and she had already finished the packets and agenda. He wanted an item added and decided to pout when I communicated this fact to him. All City Councilmen had received an email to submit their agenda items a week prior to the regular meeting. Fred Rodarte and Rick Lucero expect to have everything dropped and changed for them at the last minute. When City Councilmen have been catered and spoiled without a single "no" in six and a half years; no wonder I wasn't a good fit.
GRANTS, NM
MyChesCo

New Castle City Meetings Return to Zoom

NEW CASTLE, DE — The City of New Castle announced that effective immediately and until further notice, all of the city’s meetings will be held electronically via Zoom technology due to the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 and its enhanced ability to spread. Officials state that the City...
NEW CASTLE, DE
lanecounty.org

County-Wide Calendar

Contact Person: Lindsey Eichner (541-682-3998) Agendas are posted 2 weeks prior to meetings. Packet materials are posted 1 week prior to meeting.
LANE COUNTY, OR

