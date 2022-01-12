Meetings by Zoom during omicron surge? Maybe later, says Select Board

Most people have seen the negativity that has continued at the Grants City Council meetings. I will not be a reason for fake City Councilmen to abandon our citizens. The Council’s role is to provide oversight, review policy, and vote. I was doomed before I was even hired, thanks to the action of Fred Rodarte making a motion to adjourn(end) the City Council meeting in September. This proved he only cared about his agenda item. All the city employees, guest speakers, and city business did not matter to him. Our City Clerk was relatively new and she had already finished the packets and agenda. He wanted an item added and decided to pout when I communicated this fact to him. All City Councilmen had received an email to submit their agenda items a week prior to the regular meeting. Fred Rodarte and Rick Lucero expect to have everything dropped and changed for them at the last minute. When City Councilmen have been catered and spoiled without a single "no" in six and a half years; no wonder I wasn't a good fit.

