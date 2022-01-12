ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Refereeing blunder, security concerns mar African Cup

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=075d5Y_0djy2Bh500
1 of 11

LIMBE, Cameroon (AP) — A major refereeing blunder and serious security concerns overshadowed Wednesday’s games at the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The referee in charge of the Mali-Tunisia game caused chaos by twice blowing the final whistle too early, incensing coaches on the losing team and causing a lengthy debate about whether the match would have to be restarted.

Mali was ahead 1-0 when referee Janny Sikazwe of Zambia ended the game early in the western city of Limbe. But it was Tunisia that refused to come back out 30 minutes later when officials tried to restart the match, with the coach saying his players were already in their ice baths by then.

While the farcical scenes created more negative headlines for the tournament, there were more serious concerns away from the matches.

The Cameroon news agency reported that a gun battle between separatist rebels and government soldiers left two dead and five injured in Buea, a city 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Limbe and where the Mali squad is based. “Heavily armed” rebels fired guns indiscriminately near a training stadium used by the Mali squad, the Cameroon news agency said.

The fighting was a stark reminder that Cameroon’s African Cup is not just unfolding under the shadow of the coronavirus, but also during a far less publicized but violent rebellion playing out in the western part of the country. The fighting is precariously close to where Group F teams Mali, Tunisia, Mauritania and Gambia will operate.

And if that wasn’t enough problems to contend with on Day 4, the sound system temporarily failed at Limbe Stadium before the day’s second game, causing Mauritania and Gambia players to stand around waiting to sing national anthems.

There was one feel-good moment at least: Gambia’s Ablie Jallow sent a shot arrowing into the top corner from outside the penalty area to give his country a 1-0 victory in its first appearance at the continent’s soccer showpiece.

Max-Alain Gradel scored with an equally-good long range shot in the sixth minute to give 2015 champion Ivory Coast a 1-0 win over Equatorial Guinea in Wednesday’s last game. It meant nine of the first 12 games at the tournament have ended 1-0.

But there’s no doubt which incident was the talking point of the day.

With Mali leading Tunisia 1-0, referee Sikazwe first blew for full time after only 85 minutes. He seemed to realize his big blunder and restarted the game.

He then sent off Mali substitute El Bilal Touré in the 87th minute for a rash tackle — also a questionable decision. But Sikazwe blew full time again about 20 seconds before the 90 minutes were up, according to the clock at the stadium and on TV broadcasts. About three minutes of added time had been expected.

The second early whistle infuriated Tunisia coach Mondher Kebaier and other members of the coaching staff. Kebaier ran to confront the referee while pointing angrily at his own watch and Sikazwe had to be escorted from the field by security officials. One of the match officials shoved a Tunisian official during the commotion, stoking the situation.

There were then suggestions that the game would be restarted and reports that organizers had burst into Mali’s post-game news conference and told coach Mohamed Magassouba that his players had to get back on the field to play another three minutes.

Officials gathered on the field about 30 minutes after the game ended and were seen in discussions. Mali players also came back out but Tunisia refused to re-start the game.

“The players were in their ice baths and then he (the referee) asked us to come back out,” said Tunisia coach Kebaier. “In 30 years in this business I have never seen anything like it.”

There was no official word from the Confederation of African Football on any decisions made over the game and it appeared the 1-0 win for Mali would stand.

Sikazwe was temporarily suspended by CAF in 2018 following accusations of match-fixing for his performance in charge of an African club game. The Zambian was an official at the World Cup in Russia earlier that year and refereed two games there.

Ibrahima Koné scored from the penalty spot for Mali’s goal after a handball by Ellyes Skhiri. Tunisia was awarded a late penalty, also for handball and after a video review by Sikazwe. Tunisia captain Wahbi Khazri had his powerful penalty saved. Mali held on with 10 men after Touré’s red card, although not for as long as they should have had to with Sikazwe ending it early.

The violence in Buea led to more questions over why organizers chose it as a suitable base for African Cup teams considering the volatile situation. Buea, the regional capital, has seen many deadly clashes because of an insurrection by English-speaking separatists. More than 3,000 people have been killed in the fighting across the western part of Cameroon since it erupted five years ago.

There was a heavy police and military presence outside the Limbe Stadium and a military helicopter hovered overhead during the Mali-Tunisia game.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 1

Related
Santa Maria Times

Referee at African Cup ends game too early, coach livid

LIMBE, Cameroon (AP) — A referee at the African Cup of Nations caused chaos Wednesday by twice blowing early for the end of a game, incensing coaches on the losing team and raising the absurd possibility that the match might have to be restarted for the remaining few minutes.
FIFA
ESPN

AFCON refereeing concerns grow as Sikazwe fallout continues

Coaches and players taking part at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon have appealed to referees to make better use of VAR, and to avoid the costly errors that blighted Mali's 1-0 win over Tunisia on Wednesday. The Confederation of African Football may have explained that referee Janny Sikazwe...
FIFA
abc17news.com

France kills IS militant linked to Niger giraffe park attack

PARIS (AP) — The French army says it has “neutralized” a regional Islamic State group leader wanted in connection with the killing of seven aid workers, mostly French citizens, and a leading guide in a Niger giraffe park in August 2020. France’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday that, in cooperation with Nigerien authorities, operatives from France’s anti-insurgent force Operation Barkhane struck Soumana Boura, an Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) leader, in a fatal airstrike. The force located him in a ISGS sanctuary north of the town of Tillaberi, identifying his body following the operation. France claims Boura was among the perpetrators of attack that occurred Aug. 9, 2020, in Kouré Park, Niger.
POLITICS
New York Post

Ugandan author who called leader’s son ‘obese’ detained by government

Acclaimed Ugandan author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, a well-known critic of the country’s authoritarian President Yoweri Museveni and his son, Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has been arrested and detained by the government on unknown charges. “I’m under house arrest. Men with guns are breaking my door. They say they’re policemen but...
AFRICA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wahbi Khazri
Person
Mondher Kebaier
The Independent

Russia and China block UN support for sanctions on Mali

Russia and China blocked the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday from supporting new sanctions on Mali for its military leaders’ decision to delay next month’s elections until 2026, a blow to the restoration of democracy in the troubled West African nation.Kenya’s U.N. ambassador, Martin Kimani, said after closed-door discussions on the proposed French-drafted statement endorsing the sanctions imposed by the West African regional group ECOWAS he was “disappointed” that the council couldn’t agree on what he called a “relatively mild” press statement.Kimani said the Security Council’s failure to support ECOWAS’ actions spurred its three African members -- Kenya ...
WORLD
The Independent

Afghanistan resettlement: Anger as relatives of British nationals already in UK to be included in scheme

MPs and charities have expressed anger after the Home Office admitted that some of the first people to be accepted under the new Afghan resettlement will be relatives of UK nationals who are already in Britain.Ministers have been accused of “breaking promises” to vulnerable Afghans currently trapped in the country, such as women, girls and religious and other minorities, after immigration minister Victoria Atkins revealed that they would not be prioritised in the first year of the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS).The scheme, first announced in August and set to resettle up to 20,000 people in four years, was...
U.K.
raleighnews.net

Nigeria Brands Bandit Gangs 'Terrorists' in Bid to Curb Violence

LAGOS, NIGERIA - Nigeria's government on Wednesday labeled heavily armed gangs blamed for mass kidnappings as terrorists in a bid to deter violence in the country's northwest. So-called criminal bandit gangs have long plagued Nigeria's northwest and north-central states, raiding villages to loot and kidnap for ransom, but violence has become more widespread.
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Nations#Western African#Military Helicopter#Ivory Coast#Equatorial Guinea#Ap#Mali#Group F
The Independent

Which Africa Cup of Nations matches are on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Every nation involved in the Africa Cup of Nations has officially played a game now and the second round of group phase games begins on Thursday.That means hosts Cameroon are back on our screens, with the two fixtures today both coming in Group A.Controversy surrounded Wednesday’s early game when the referee blew for full-time before the 90-minute mark between Mali and Tunisia, while the likes of Sadio Mane and Cameroon’s own Vincent Aboubakar have already made their mark on the tournament.With the top two from each group going through as well as the four-best third-place teams, the hosts know...
PREMIER LEAGUE
101 WIXX

Soccer-Errant refereeing plunges Cup of Nations into farce

(Reuters) – The Africa Cup of Nations descended into farce on Wednesday as Mali beat Tunisia 1-0 in a match prematurely halted by the referee, who later tried to restart the game only for the Tunisians to refuse to retake the field. Experienced Zambian official Janny Sikazwe, who took...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Africa
Country
Tunisia
NewsBreak
Sports
raventribune.com

African Cup: Corruption! Referee Janni Chicasway ends match between Tunisia and Malik twice

He then apologized and came out with a ball. The final whistle of the match in Cameroon’s Limbe came after 89:45 minutes, thus 15 seconds too early. This time the whole Tunisian delegation was furious, and coach Mander Kieber frantically waved his watch in front of the officers’ noses. To face the wrath of the “eagles of Carthage” the jury had to leave the field under the protection of security guards.
FIFA
KESQ

Aboubakar takes host Cameroon into knockouts at African Cup

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar and Karl Toko Ekambi both scored twice as the host team recovered from going 1-0 down in the fourth minute to overwhelm Ethiopia 4-1 at the African Cup of Nations. Cameroon became the first team through to the knockout stages with two wins from two games. Ethiopia’s Dawa Hotessa Dukele had stunned the Olembe Stadium into silence with the opening goal. But Cameroon shook off that early blow. Ekambi equalized four minutes later and Cameroon took control. Aboubakar put Cameroon ahead with a powerful header in the 53rd and slid into force home the third goal two minutes later. Ekambi made it 4-1 with his second.
FIFA
World Soccer Talk

Refereeing chaos tarnishes image of Africa Cup of Nations

Douala (AFP) – Chaos and controversy are no strangers to the Africa Cup of Nations but the image of the continental tournament was not helped by Wednesday’s bizarre events after the referee blew the final whistle too early in Mali’s win over Tunisia. Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe,...
FIFA
The Independent

Egypt president urges Sudanese to talk, denies backing coup

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi on Wednesday urged rival factions in Sudan to engage in talks to move forward in their transition to democracy after a coup toppled the civilian-led government.The Oct. 25 military takeover has upended Sudan’s plans to move to democracy after three decades of repression and international sanctions under autocrat Omar al-Bashir A popular uprising forced the military’s overthrow of al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.Egypt fears that prolonged deadlock would further destabilize its southern neighbor.Following the coup, some Sudanese opposition leaders, including former Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi, suspected that Egypt had given...
WORLD
AFP

UN asks Mali government for election timetable 

The United Nations called Thursday on Mali's ruling junta to announce an election timetable amid anger at its suggestion it could stay in power for five years before holding a vote. The move came after Mali's interim government proposed staying in power for up to five years before staging elections, defying international demands that it respect a promise to hold elections on February 27.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ivory Coast goalkeeper handed drugs ban ahead of opening Africa Cup of Nations fixture

Ivory Coast goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo is set to miss the Africa Cup of Nations having received a provisional ban from Fifa after testing positive for a banned substance.First-choice stopper Gbohouo’s suspension was confirmed by the Ivorian Football Federation on the eve of their tournament opener against Equatorial Guinea.The 33-year-old is based in Ethiopia, whose football federation first confirmed that had been provisionally suspended by Fifa after testing positive for trimetazidine - a heart medication that the World Anti-Doping Agency categorises as a stimulant - before the tournament.The Ivory Coast hoped that the ban would be lifted after further information was...
FIFA
Reuters

Ethiopia accuses WHO chief of links to rebellious Tigrayan forces

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia demands that the World Health Organization (WHO) investigate its leader for supporting rebellious forces fighting the Ethiopian government, the foreign ministry said. WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who previously served as the Ethiopian health minister and foreign minister, said earlier this week that aid...
CHINA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

720K+
Followers
374K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy