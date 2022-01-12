MIAA hoops committee taking a look at venues, masks

NEW BRITAIN - Five games into the season for Innovation boys basketball and the team is yet to put forth a complete game. The Ravens are 1-4 after a 44-point loss at home to Capital Prep on Tuesday night, which fell apart after halftime when they were outscored 28-2 in the third quarter. Innovation trailed by 12 at the start of the quarter, but after only adding two free throws over the ensuing eight minutes, the deficit grew to 38.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 21 HOURS AGO