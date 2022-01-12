ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MIAA hoops committee taking a look at venues, masks

By Donato Ventura
Lowell Sun
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo prevailing themes came out of Wednesday’s two-hour MIAA Basketball Committee meeting: there is a desire to have the TD Garden to continue to remain a part of the state tournament and that players/refs on the court shouldn’t need a mask. Ever since the MIAA made the...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miaa#Boys Basketball#The Masks#Miaa Hoops Committee#Miaa Basketball Committee#The Tsongas Center
