ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Duke: Krzyzewski sidelined by illness for Wake Forest game

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UEGVs_0djy1iaj00
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski directs the team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Miami in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski won’t coach in Wednesday night’s game at Wake Forest due to an undisclosed illness.

The school announced that the retiring Hall of Famer won’t be on the sideline due to a “non-COVID-related virus.” Associate head coach Jon Scheyer, designated as Krzyzewski’s successor after this season, will be acting head coach for the eighth-ranked Blue Devils in this game.

Scheyer led the Blue Devils for the first time last season in a narrow win against Boston College as Krzyzewski and his wife followed quarantine protocols due to a family member testing positive for COVID-19.

Duke is coming off Saturday’s home loss to Miami, which was its second game back from a COVID-19 outbreak that led to two postponements. Krzyzewski said then that he hadn’t caught the virus during that stoppage, though it had spread through just about the entire team and staff.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK

Frosh duo helps No. 8 Duke beat Wake Forest without Coach K

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Duke labored through two games with shaky shooting and turnover-prone play since returning from a COVID-19 outbreak. This time the eighth-ranked Blue Devils got their offense rolling behind a blossoming freshman and an opportunistic defense — all without Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski on the sideline.
WAKE FOREST, NC
Bladen Journal

BIG FOUR: No. 8 Duke breaks open close one on Wake

WINSTON-SALEM — Duke labored through two games with shaky shooting and turnover-prone play since returning from a COVID-19 outbreak. This time the eighth-ranked Blue Devils got their offense rolling behind a blossoming freshman and an opportunistic defense — all without Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski on the sideline.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Chronicle

Five things for Duke men's basketball's road matchup against Wake Forest

In 2022, the Blue Devils have been fighting their own demon. Rust. COVID-19 caused a 12-day basketball hiatus for the No. 8 team in the nation, and it hasn't looked like itself since. Duke suffered its first ACC loss against Miami in a heartbreaking matchup filled with turnovers, missed shots and missed opportunities, but it has a chance to get back in the win column Wednesday in Winston-Salem, N.C., against a hot Wake Forest team.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wake Forest, NC
Wake Forest, NC
College Basketball
City
Winston-salem, NC
Wake Forest, NC
Sports
Wake Forest, NC
College Sports
Wake Forest, NC
Basketball
BlueDevilCountry

Jon Scheyer Leads Duke Into Wake Forest

Duke will try to get back on the winning track after getting upset at home by Miami last time out, when the Blue Devils travel to Winston-Salem to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The Deacs have been a surprise, jumping out to a 10-1 mark in non-conference, then...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
nsjonline.com

Coach K to miss Wake game with non-COVID illness

Mike Krzyzewski won’t make his final coaching appearance at Wake Forest’s Joel Coliseum tonight after all. Duke’s Hall of Fame coach, who is in his farewell season, will sit out his team’s game against the Deacons because of what is being termed a “non-COVID related virus,” according to a statement from the school’s athletic communications office.
WAKE FOREST, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Roy Williams headed back to Allen Fieldhouse

Former UNC basketball head coach Roy Williams is headed back to Allen Fieldhouse to watch a game for the first time in nearly two decades. Former University of North Carolina head coach Roy Williams and his wife, Wanda, will be back in Lawrence, Kansas on Tuesday night to watch his former team, the Kansas Jayhawks, take on the Iowa State Cyclones in a matchup of top-15 Big 12 programs.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
HuffingtonPost

Nick Saban Interrupts Press Conference After Loss And You Need To Hear This

Crusty Alabama football coach Nick Saban showed his softer side after his team’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game on Monday. (Watch the video below.) The Crimson Tide’s dejected quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had just fielded questions from reporters when Saban motioned for the players to stick around. He asked if he could share a few words.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Jon Scheyer
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit getting called out for ESPN broadcast of Alabama vs. Georgia

Kirk Herbstreit is on the call with Chris Fowler for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game on ESPN as Alabama faces off against Georgia. Herbstreit certainly has his fans in the college football world, and he and Fowler have had a front seat to the sport’s biggest moments over the years. Along with his position at the “College GameDay” desk for over a quarter of a century, he has teamed with Fowler to make up ESPN’s lead college football commentary team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Alabama HC Nick Saban reveals crucial decision vs. Georgia that might have saved Jameson Williams future

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams had the misfortune of suffering an injury just when his team needed him the most. Williams was taken off the field in the second quarter of the 2022 College Football Playoff Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs Monday night he hurt his knee. Williams wanted to get back on the field and help his team in the second half, but Alabama’s medical team prevented the junior from re-entering the contest, according to Nick Saban (via Mark Schlabach of ESPN).
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Blue Devils
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Boston College
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin reacts to Georgia winning the national title

Lane Kiffin has a long history and friendship with Kirby Smart, and he’s poked fun at the Georgia coach over the years, especially in terms of his relationship to Nick Saban. But Kiffin offered congratulations to Smart and shared it on social media when he said “Congrats!! Amazing journey...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to crazy Georgia touchdown

The Georgia Bulldogs offense struggled for much of the College Football Playoff National Championship, but they got a clutch catch at the perfect time to help them pull ahead of Alabama. Alabama held Georgia to only 13 points until the fourth quarter and Georgia needed a big play in the...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

College Football World Surprised By Nick Saban’s Decision

The College Football Playoff national title game reached halftime with Alabama holding a 9-6 lead over Georgia. Shortly before halftime, though, fans were confused by a decision from head coach Nick Saban. With Georgia pinned deep in its own territory, the Bulldogs seemed fine with just trying to run out the clock.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

719K+
Followers
373K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy