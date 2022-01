Ears become clogged due to the etiology both within and outside the ear. Ear clogging can impair hearing and balance, as well as cause pain and discomfort. Clogging of ears is seen in all age groups, and one of the most common causes of a clogged ear is the buildup of ear wax. Besides ear wax, various other factors clog the ears.

