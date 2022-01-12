ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland weather: Possible ‘high impact’ winter storm could hit region this weekend

By McKenna Oxenden, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 1 day ago
Brian Thompson, his son Sebastian, 8, and "Penny" from the Village of Wilde Lake, have a snow ball fight at the Wilde Lake Middle School in Columbia. The first snow storm of the season hits Maryland. Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun/TNS

National Weather Service forecasters are warning that a “high impact” winter storm could hit the Baltimore region this weekend.

“Despite the uncertainties, it has become increasingly likely that there will be a moderate to high impact from snow/wintry precipitation, especially around I-95 westward later Sunday into Sunday night,” forecasters wrote in an online discussion.

Forecasters said that current models are showing that the storm could hit sometime in the late morning to early afternoon on Sunday. It’s likely that it will initially be snow but there is a chance warm air may creep into the region, causing a wintry mix. Forecasters have not yet predicted how much snow could be dropped on the region.

There is a possibility for high winds and potential flooding in some areas, the weather service said.

“Based on trends over the past few days it seems the areas along and east of the I-95 corridor have the best chance to experience snow early on and then transition to all rain early in the event,” forecasters wrote. “The area with the most unknowns seems to be areas between I-95 and I-81 where there remains uncertainty where the wintry mix transition zone will occur.”

The winter storm might creep into Monday but the weather service said by the afternoon it should clear the area.

Overnight on Thursday, temperatures are expected to reach a low of 34 degrees.

Low pressure will begin to sweep through the area on Friday, forecasters said, and bring a cold front with it. The high will be 46 and a low near 16 degrees. Strong wind gusts as high as 30 mph could be present.

High pressure from above Canada will bring even colder temperatures on Saturday, forecasters said, with a high near 26 and low of 14 degrees.

This story may be updated.

