Grand Prairie, TX

Fire Damages 16 Apartment Units In Grand Prairie, No Injuries

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 1 day ago

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie firefighters extinguished a 1-alarm fire at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Hawco Drive around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12.

When they got there, firefighters encountered heavy fire in the attic and helped evacuate residents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08zshu_0djy01se00

Grand Prairie apartment fire (Chopper 11).

A total of 16 apartment units were directly affected by fire, smoke, or water.

No one was injured.

Families in the affected building were relocated to other units within the same property.

The Red Cross and the Grand Prairie Office of Emergency Management were on scene to assist the families.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Grand Prairie Fire Arson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yRW7D_0djy01se00

Grand Prairie apartment fire (Chopper 11).

