Laramie, WY

Pushing Snow Onto Wyoming State Highways Could Land You in Jail

By Joy Greenwald
 1 day ago
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reminding the public that it's illegal to push snow onto state highways. Agency spokeswoman Andrea Staley says WYDOT has received many reports this month across southeast Wyoming of people pushing snow into the traffic lanes. "Piling or depositing of snow in WYDOT’s right...

