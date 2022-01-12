ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downgrade from 9.1.12.h3 version to 9.1.9

By vishal_07
paloaltonetworks.com
 1 day ago

I have decided to upgrade my Palo Alto 850 from version 9.1.9 to 9.1.12.h3 but after the secondary Palo Alto upgrade facing an issue where interface are not getting up so my team decided to roll back...

live.paloaltonetworks.com

paloaltonetworks.com

vmware-carbon-black and App-ID

I've run into an issue with regard to deploying VMWare Carbon Black within my environment. There are a subset of endpoints that have never connected to the Internet directly and use proxy allowances for Windows Updates, etc. I have requested that the ports and URLs that VMWare Carbon Black uses have allowances so that can register successfully from my environment. For the most part, a majority of the endpoints are able to install the sensor(s) without any issues, however I am getting cert errors for the sensors that fail to register. I've verified that certs in question (GoDaddy) are present in both of the cert stores on the proxy (Palo Alto) and the endpoints After digging a bit, I think the issue for this subset of endpoints failing to install the sensors is due to the policy group that is being applied. I don't see any settings/configuration s for the App-ID specifically for vmware-carbon-black which seems to be tagged as web-browsing and ssl.
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Hola VPN False Detection

Hola VPN is the world's first and largest peer-to-peer VPN proxy network with. over 230M installations worldwide and operated for many years. Please check it out and remove the false detection asap. Submission Details:. ------------------- VirusTotal link:. https://www.virustotal.com/gui/file/a254b81d5a88962a24b631c845565b707be337e78a6063dae051a1a6e467a755?nocache=1. File Name:. Hola-Setup-x64-1.192.665.exe. Setup link:. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1X5PPDogiGf3ipcWcvJm-UVpxSlMoYO4F/view?usp=sharing. Best regards,. Tamir.
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

Introduction to Data Version Control

Any production-level system requires some kind of versioning. A single source of current truth. Any resources that are continuously updated, especially simultaneously by multiple users, require some kind of an audit trail to keep track of all changes. In software engineering, the solution to this is Git. If you have...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
paloaltonetworks.com

user is getting an incorrect certificate when trying to login to GlobalProtect

User is getting an incorrect certificate when trying to login to GlobalProtect. I have a user with a Windows 10 laptop who is getting a certificate error when trying to login to globalprotect. No one else is having this problem. The message is "The certificate CN name mismatch. The certificate is not issued to <our FQDN for the VPN>"
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

ION2000 when connected to Internet fails to show up under unclaimed devices on the SD-WAN portal

Here are some of the commnds I ean on ION2K via console:. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- tcp 0 0 10.0.0.65:41419 52.8.25.40:443 ESTABLISHED. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- == ion toolkit# ping controller 8.8.8.8. PING 8.8.8.8 (8.8.8.8) from 10.0.0.65: 56 data bytes. 64 bytes from 8.8.8.8: seq=0 ttl=117 time=13.652 ms. 64 bytes from 8.8.8.8: seq=1 ttl=117 time=13.592 ms.
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Frequent PA document errors

Yesterday and today I have been getting frequent errors while trying to view PA update Release Notes and support documentation. The requested page intermittently comes up blank, with nothing but "Not found" text, or with an error message:. An error occurred while processing your request. Reference #30.8dbf2617.1641580632.745d72d. This is happening...
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Restore Panorama after hardware failure

I do a "Scheduled Config Export" every night. Old Panorama VM had to be rebuilt from scratch. No access to old VM. I have rebuilt the VM from OVA. When I try to "Import name Panorama configuration snapshot" per restore documents I get an error that the file is not an .xml.
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

SSLlabs test is blocked on decryption with F5 passthrough

SSLlabs test is blocked on decryption with F5 passthrough. Adding to the previous discussion with same setup where PA is doing decryption and the F5 is doing SSL bridging/offload while proxying for the server behind it. If we do SSL bridging/offload SSLlabs test goes fine with PA doing decryption and...
SOFTWARE
9to5Google

How to downgrade from the December patch on your Google Pixel 6

Unfortunately, the December 2021 update for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro caused some notable issues, but you may have updated before the update was pulled. Because of the signal issues and other problems, you might want to downgrade your Pixel 6 from the December 2021 update to the November 2021 patch – at least until problems are resolved in the coming weeks.
CELL PHONES
paloaltonetworks.com

Decrypted flag under Monitor Logs

Is it normal to see Decrypted flag as yes even when there is no decryption policy configured. So what traffic will PA decrypt even when there is no decrypt policy?. GlobalProtect traffic will show decrypted regardless of whether or not you have a decryption policy setup for it. Other than that I can't think of anything off hand that should have that flag without a decryption entry.
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

HA configuration PA 5200

Hello guys we are configuring PA-5200s for Active/passive setup and we want to use ethernet interfaces for Control link after choosing ethernets as HA types we are no able to choose it from dropdown menu in HA setup only we can choose it for Data link control. Is there any limitations or do we missing something in configuration ?
