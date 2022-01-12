ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Nigeria lifts its ban on Twitter after 7 months

By CHINEDU ASADU
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 1 day ago

ABUJA, Nigeria — (AP) — The Nigerian government has lifted its ban on Twitter in the West African country, seven months after the country’s more than 200 million people were shut out of the social media network.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari directed that Twitter’s operations will resume in the country on Thursday, according to the director-general of the country’s National Information Technology Development Agency. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi said that was only after Twitter agreed to meet some conditions, including opening an office in Nigeria.

Nigeria suspended Twitter’s operation on June 4, citing “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.” The action triggered criticisms as it came shortly after the social media network deleted a post by Buhari in which he threatened to treat separatists “in the language they will understand.”

“Our action is a deliberate attempt to recalibrate our relationship with Twitter to achieve the maximum mutual benefits for our nation without jeopardizing the justified interests of the company. Our engagement has been very respectful, cordial, and successful,” Abdullahi said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In addition to registering in Nigeria during the first quarter of 2022, Abdullahi said Twitter has also agreed to other conditions including appointing a designated country representative, complying with tax obligations and acting “with a respectful acknowledgement of Nigerian laws and the national culture and history on which such legislation has been built.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Ugandan author who called leader’s son ‘obese’ detained by government

Acclaimed Ugandan author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, a well-known critic of the country’s authoritarian President Yoweri Museveni and his son, Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has been arrested and detained by the government on unknown charges. “I’m under house arrest. Men with guns are breaking my door. They say they’re policemen but...
AFRICA
The Independent

‘Bulli Bai’: Outrage after Muslim women listed for ‘auction’ on app in India

For the second time in less than a year, photos of Muslim women have been uploaded to an application pretending to offer online “auctions” in India.The discovery has prompted outrage, with the Indian government promising it will take action.The app, created on hosting platform Github, derives its name from the phrase Bulli Bai, a derogatory term used for Muslim women. Users who open the app are shown images of women – mostly doctored photos – with the tag line: “Your Bulli Bai of the day”.Hundreds of women, including journalists, social workers and other prominent personalities in India, found their images...
TECHNOLOGY
raleighnews.net

Nigeria Brands Bandit Gangs 'Terrorists' in Bid to Curb Violence

LAGOS, NIGERIA - Nigeria's government on Wednesday labeled heavily armed gangs blamed for mass kidnappings as terrorists in a bid to deter violence in the country's northwest. So-called criminal bandit gangs have long plagued Nigeria's northwest and north-central states, raiding villages to loot and kidnap for ransom, but violence has become more widespread.
AFRICA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammadu Buhari
abc17news.com

South Africa’s president is urged to root out corruption

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Experts in South Africa say President Cyril Ramaphosa is challenged to take decisive action against the corruption documented in a judicial report presented to the leader and made public. Legal specialists and Amnesty International say the damning findings by the state commission of inquiry — chaired by the country’s deputy chief justice and which gathered evidence for more than three years — will be a crucial test of Ramaphosa’s ability to root out corruption that has hobbled the South African state. The report recommends criminal prosecution against several high-profile officials often taking orders from former President Jacob Zuma during his presidency from 2009 to 2018.
POLITICS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Twitter, Meta among tech giants subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Months after requesting documents from more than a dozen social platforms, the House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas targeting Twitter, Meta, Reddit and YouTube after lawmakers said the companies' initial responses were inadequate. The committee chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, demanded records...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US threatens action if Somalia misses new election deadline

The United States on Wednesday brandished the threat of sanctions if troubled Somalia misses its latest deadline for elections. Somali leaders on Sunday announced that elections that were due to be concluded last year will take place by February 25. "Somalia's elections are more than a year behind schedule. The US is prepared to take measures against spoilers if the new National Consultative Council timeline is not met," the State Department's Africa bureau said in a Twitter post. The mandate of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known as Farmajo, expired in February 2021 and was controversially extended in April, triggering deadly gun battles in the streets of Mogadishu.
POLITICS
BBC

Nigerian soldier arrested for accepting marriage proposal

A female soldier has been arrested in Nigeria for accepting a marriage proposal while on duty, an army spokesman has said. She had breached the military's code of conduct by "indulging in romance while in uniform", he added. A video emerged last week of the soldier accepting a ring from...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After 7#Ap#Nigerian#West African#The Associated Press
WNCY

Mali proposes five-year election delay to West African bloc

BAMAKO (Reuters) – Mali’s interim authorities proposed to its West African neighbours that a transition back to democracy following a 2020 military coup be extended by five years, the foreign minister said in comments broadcast on Saturday. The transitional government initially agreed to hold presidential and legislative elections...
POLITICS
AFP

Mali strongman open to dialogue despite 'inhumane' sanctions

Mali's strongman leader Assimi Goita said Monday Bamako remained open to dialogue after the West African bloc ECOWAS imposed stringent sanctions on the troubled Sahel country over delayed elections. "Even if we regret the illegitimate, illegal and inhumane nature of certain decisions, Mali remains open to dialogue with the Economic Community of West African States to find a consensus," Goita said on state TV. Goita did not detail how his regime would respond to the stringent sanctions.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
Mercury News

Japan hangs three inmates after giving them hours notice

(CNN) — Japan executed three death row inmates by hanging on Tuesday, marking the first executions the country has carried out since 2019 and the first under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. One of those put to death was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who murdered seven people including his aunt and...
ASIA
Reuters

In Myanmar jungle, civilians prepare to battle military rulers

(Reuters) - At a secret jungle camp in Myanmar’s eastern Karen state, a fitness coach and other civilians are training with armed ethnic guerrillas to fight back against the country’s military takeover. Huddled under makeshift tents in remote hills near the Thai border, these new recruits learn how...
MILITARY
persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
RELIGION
dallassun.com

China moves in on Iraq, but not like America did

China signed a deal to build 1,000 schools across Iraq shortly after the US announced the end of its combat mission in the country, having left over a million Iraqis dead. Under the deal signed last week with the Iraqi government, the Power China company will build 679 schools and Sino Tech will construct the remaining 321.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia cutting underwater cables could be an act of war, says UK defence chief

The head of the UK’s armed forces has warned that Russian submarine activity is threatening underwater cables that are crucial to communication systems around the world.Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said undersea cables that transmit internet data are “the world’s real information system”, and added that any attempt to damage them could be considered an “act of war”.Speaking to The Times in his first interview since assuming the role, Sir Tony – a former head of the Royal Navy – said there had been a “phenomenal increase in Russian submarine and underwater activity” over the past 20 years.Russia has grown the...
MILITARY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
111K+
Followers
83K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy