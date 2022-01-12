U.S., Canada women eager to resume fierce hockey rivalry

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, accused China of cleverly manipulating Western nations and urged democratic countries to respond to the danger as a united front. China's Communist Party, according to Trudeau, is leveraging its wealth to push nations against one another and hide political realities under economic obligations.
The size of lakes is measured by square miles of surface area. Based on this, the largest lake in the world by far is the Caspian Sea at 143,000 square miles. Its shores are in several countries, including Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Iran. The second largest lake in the world has a portion of […]
China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
Professional lacrosse player Alex Aust married fellow lacrosse star Marus Holman on Dec. 17 in Mexico. Earlier this year, Aust became the first lacrosse player to be featured in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Aust was also a member of the U.S. national women's lacrosse team that won the World Cup in 2017.
It’s uncomfortable to feel surrounded. Countries don’t like having hostile forces near their borders. That’s one reason the United States has built rings of bases around China, Russia, and Iran. Even if we don’t attack, constant activity at and around those bases, including saber-rattling maneuvers, unsettles our adversaries every day.
The presence of a senior Iranian official at the investiture of Nicaragua’s president has angered Argentina, which alleges the official was involved in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish center in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people.Argentina’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that the appearance of Mohsen Rezaei, the Iranian vice president for economic affairs, at the Nicaraguan ceremony on Monday was “an affront to Argentine justice and to the victims of the brutal terrorist attack″ in the Argentine capital.Rezaei, a former leader of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, is wanted by Argentina on an Interpol “Red Notice” because of the...
After nearly two years of pandemic-related border closures and restrictions, COVID-19 vaccines are providing hope for a post-pandemic surge in international travel and tourism. Still, even after the pandemic, some people will have greater freedom and access to world travel than others – depending on the passport they carry. In a post-COVID-19 world, a number […]
There were no fireworks or fanfare to mark the occasion, but in addition to being the start of a new year, Jan. 1, 2022, marked Day One of a new economic and geopolitical reality in East Asia. It figures to be advantageous for China and unfavorable for the United States — and, to make matters worse, this outcome is due largely to this country’s own policy errors, under both former president Donald Trump and President Biden.
The two allies are staging joint exercises to prepare for regional conflict that could spill over from Chinese aggression. HACHINOHE, Japan—It was the kind of exercise the U.S. or Japan would typically tackle by itself. On this December morning, the two countries’ soldiers were in a camouflaged tent together, practicing using the planes of one and the missile launchers of another to attack an imaginary ship of an unnamed country that might have been China.
Five former University of Wisconsin women's hockey players were selected Tuesday for Canada's Olympic team, making it a record 10 connected to the Badgers selected to play in Beijing next month. Goaltenders Ann-Renée Desbiens and Kristen Campbell and forwards Sarah Nurse, Emily Clark and Blayre Turnbull were named to Canada's...
(Reuters) – Marie-Philip Poulin and Rebecca Johnston will compete in their fourth Olympics as Canada fights to recapture women’s ice hockey gold at the Beijing Games, with 10 rookies also named to the roster on Tuesday. Canada has medalled in every Olympics since women’s hockey was introduced to...
The Beijing Winter Olympics are fraught with potential hazards for major sponsors, who are trying to remain quiet about China's human rights record while protecting at least $1 billion they've collectively paid to the IOC.
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State women's hockey associate head coach Allison Coomey is Olympic bound as she joins Team USA's women's hockey coaching staff for the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games starting Feb. 4. Coomey will serve as a team scout for the U.S. women's national team...
Matty Beniers called his parents to ask them to answer a group FaceTime request so he could deliver some big news. Of course that's how the 19-year-old would tell loved ones he's going to the Olympics.
Two-time Olympic curling gold medalist John Morris will return to the Winter Games to try to win a second straight mixed doubles title for Canada. Morris, who teamed with Kaitlyn Lawes to win the inaugural coed title four years ago, will be teamed in Beijing with Rachel Homan. The team was selected by the national governing body after the trials were canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests among the athletes before the event.
Emily Sweeney is headed to the Olympics to represent USA Luge for a second time, and her plans for the next couple weeks are largely the same as the final preparations were for her debut at the Pyeongchang Games four years ago. With one minor exception.
