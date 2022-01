DIRT 5 (PS5, PS4) Deep Rock Galactic (PS5, PS4) Again, it's a strong selection — at least in our humble opinion. DIRT 5 is a rock solid racer, and Persona 5 Strikers is an especially stylish action RPG. Given that it's a new release, we'll have to wait and see how Deep Rock Galactic holds up (it does have space dwarves, to be fair) — but even if it turns out to be a bust, we're still looking at one of the best months for PS Plus in quite some time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 DAYS AGO