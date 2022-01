French onion soup is one of those dishes that has become a way of life for some people, when it comes to going out to eat at restaurants. It's a popular soup in many parts of the country, and here in Buffalo, French onion soup is crazy popular. It's on nearly every menu of every local, sit-down restaurant in Western New York and some versions have become go-to orders for Buffalonians.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO