Did Zayn Malik Just Join This Plus Size Dating App?

By Jacklyn Krol
96.1 The Breeze
 1 day ago
Is that you, Zayn Malik? Fans may have discovered that the "Dusk Till Dawn" singer is now active on a plus size dating app. Screenshots and a video clip have been circulating on social media of a man who appears to be the former One Direction member on the dating website...

96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

