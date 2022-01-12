TV Producer P. Frank Williams talks The Source Magazine, Tupac, and TV One’s ‘Unsung’

Christina Najjar, best known as the creator “Tinx” on TikTok, has signed with WME for representation in all areas. Najjar was previously with UTA for six months before joining WME at the start of the new year. The creator has 1.5 million followers on TikTok and recently collaborated with Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop for a “rich mom” parody video in October that made fun of stereotypical wealthy women living in Brentwood. Building off her presence on social media, Najjar has also partnered with Dior and Armani Beauty, while other partnerships have included Chipotle for a Tinx burrito bowl, L.A.’s Erewhon grocery store for a namesake smoothie and a custom sundae at the restaurant Craig’s. Najjar has also launched a book club with the subscription service Literati and interviewed Katie Couric about her memoir as part of the club’s first book selection. With WME, Najjar is looking to expand her presence, especially in film and television, as she continues to build her career as a digital creator best known for her vlogs, parody videos and “older sister”–style relationship advice videos. Based in L.A., Najjar continues to be managed by Seth Jacobs at Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorney Scott Oranburg at Paul Hastings LLP.

