BioWare GM: Huge Priority to Rebuild Company Reputation in 2022

By Editorials
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBioWare General Manager Gary McKay wrote an open letter to fans on January 6, 2022 discussing the state of the company, plans for upcoming BioWare games like the new Mass Effect and the new Dragon Age game – and that it’s a huge priority to rebuild their company...

Microsoft Confirms the Xbox One is Discontinued Entirely

Microsoft has announced the Xbox One is discontinued entirely, as the company is shifting their focus completely on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X production. The news (via The Verge) that the Xbox One is discontinued completely comes over a year since Microsoft discontinued the launch model Xbox One and the all-digital Xbox One S, while the company still produced the Xbox One S.
PlatinumGames New CEO is Atsushi Inaba

We’ve learned PlatinumGames new CEO is Atsushi Inaba, while Kenichi Sato has stepped down from his role as both president and CEO – news confirmed by the company today. While the PlatinumGames new CEO Inaba is has already entered his new role at the end of December 2021, former president and CEO Sato will remain on the board as an advisor after his tenure of nearly six years. Inaba was previously the vice president of PlatinumGames.
Take-Two Set to Acquire Zynga

Take-Two Interactive set to acquire Farmville & Words with Friends creator Zynga. When it comes to the video game industry, company acquisitions have started to become the norm. As the game industry continues to grow, publishers such as Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo Square Enix, Ubisoft, and Capcom look for new games to help grow their market share. With looking to expand these companies purchase other companies that have a proven track record of consistency. Within the last five years, ZeniMax (Microsoft), Insomniac Games (Sony), Harmonix (Epic Games), Turtle Rock Studios (Tencent), and Gearbox Software (Embracer Group) are just a few of the notable companies falling under new management. Now, Take-Two interactive has announced its next potential acquisition, Zynga. Zynga has 45 days to receive any additional offers.
Sega Will Drop NFTs if Fans See Them as a Money-Making Scheme

Sega will drop NFTs if their fans see them as a money-making scheme, news confirmed in a recently held 2021 management meeting at the company. The news that Sega will drop NFTs if fans aren’t happy comes after initial teases from their Japanese counterpart that they would begin selling NFTs of some kind. Fans naturally weren’t happy, so the company is now taking a more cautious approach to the medium.
