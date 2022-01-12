BioWare GM: Huge Priority to Rebuild Company Reputation in 2022

Take-Two Interactive set to acquire Farmville & Words with Friends creator Zynga. When it comes to the video game industry, company acquisitions have started to become the norm. As the game industry continues to grow, publishers such as Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo Square Enix, Ubisoft, and Capcom look for new games to help grow their market share. With looking to expand these companies purchase other companies that have a proven track record of consistency. Within the last five years, ZeniMax (Microsoft), Insomniac Games (Sony), Harmonix (Epic Games), Turtle Rock Studios (Tencent), and Gearbox Software (Embracer Group) are just a few of the notable companies falling under new management. Now, Take-Two interactive has announced its next potential acquisition, Zynga. Zynga has 45 days to receive any additional offers.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO