Etowah County Commissioners on Tuesday authorized an agreement with Goodwyn Mills, Cawood, LLC, for an engineering services project and consultation at the Little Canoe Creek Mega-Site. The project is for “plans and specifications for construction of water and sewer utilities” for the site. The commission authorized that funds for this project would be expedited from the money the county received via the American Rescue Act, which will go specifically toward the associated contract fees. “Everyone is aware of what we have at the mega-site,” said Commission President Johnny Grant, “We’re on the right track but there’s a process we have to get through to get it done.” This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Commission OKs project to plan water, sewer construction at Little Canoe Creek Mega-Site

ETOWAH COUNTY, AL ・ 12 MINUTES AGO