Research from Harvard Chan SHINE was chosen as a 2021 Paper of the Year by the American Journal of Health Promotion. In the paper, Character Strengths Involving an Orientation to Promote Good Can Help Your Health and Well-Being. Evidence from Two Longitudinal Studies, authors Dorota Węziak-Białowolska, research scientist, SHINE, Piotr Białowolski, research associate, SHINE, Tyler J. VanderWeele, director, Human Flourishing Program and Eileen McNeely, director, SHINE, examined the impact of an orientation to promote good — one aspect of strengths of character, understood as having consistent thoughts and taking actions that contribute to the good of oneself and others — on flourishing outcomes.

SCIENCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO