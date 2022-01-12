ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Apple TV+ scores impressive 12 nominations for Screen Actors Guild Awards

By Ed Hardy
Cult of Mac
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTed Lasso, The Morning Show and CODA racked up multiple nominations in the 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards, helping to further polish the reputation of the Apple TV+. The Tragedy of MacBeth wasn’t overlooked by the SAG wards, either. Apple’s streaming service was a standout, with Ted Lasso...

www.cultofmac.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Here's Everything That Isn't Happening at the 2022 Golden Globes

The 2022 Golden Globes are not exactly shaping up to be the kick-off to awards season we were all expecting. Yes, the 79th Annual Golden Globes will still air this Sunday, January 9th, honoring the best in film and television from the last year. But rather than appearing on live TV, the event will be streamed elsewhere. And according to Page Six and Variety, the show won't be the star-studded extravaganza it usually is — in fact, there will be no celebrity presenters or red carpet. In part, this is due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19, but it doesn't help that the event has become so controversial in recent years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

SAG Award Nominations Will Be Announced on Instagram by Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens

The SAG Awards will once again head to Instagram to announce its nominations. Rosario Dawson (“Go-Big Show”) and Vanessa Hudgens (“Tick, Tick…Boom!”) are set to announce the nominees for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Wednesday, January 12 via the kudocast’s Instagram Live account (@sagawards). The announcement will start off with an introduction by SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher at 9:50 a.m. ET via the SAG Awards’ Instagram Stories function. SAG Awards committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin will then reveal nominations for the outstanding action performances by television and film ensembles — aka the stunt awards — before...
INTERNET
The Hollywood Reporter

SAG Awards Nominations Analysis: What Happened to Kristen Stewart and the ‘Belfast’ Boys?

Talk about all over the place! This year’s SAG Awards film nominating committee, comprised of 2,500 people chosen at random from SAG-AFTRA’s overall membership, revealed its nominations on Wednesday morning — they voted between Dec. 6 and Jan. 9 — and offered a lot of conflicting signs. In the highest-profile category, best ensemble (which many voters treat as an equivalent of best picture), the nom-com selected the mostly Irish cast of Belfast, the largely deaf cast of CODA, the very diverse cast of King Richard and the overflowing-with-A-listers casts of Don’t Look Up and House of Gucci. A best ensemble nomination is a...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juno Temple
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Billy Crudup
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Jennifer Anniston
The Hollywood Reporter

SAG Awards Nominations: Kristen Stewart, ‘Harder They Fall,’ ‘Reservation Dogs’ Snubbed as ‘Yellowstone’ Surprises

The SAG Awards nominations unveiled Wednesday morning offered a number of surprises and head-scratching snubs. On the film side, a number of Oscar hopeful titles failed to score any nominations from SAG-AFTRA, including the groundbreaking Black Western The Harder They Fall, The French Dispatch, C’mon C’mon and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The latest Spider-Man film didn’t even earn any stunt nominations, with Oscar hopefuls No Time to Die and Dune earning their only nominations in the stunt category. Meanwhile, Oscar hopefuls The Lost Daughter and West Side Story only scored one nod each, for Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter and Ariana DeBose...
MOVIES
Deadline

SAG Awards Nominations: ‘House Of Gucci’, ‘Power Of The Dog’, ‘Succession’, ‘Ted Lasso’ Top Lists

UPDATED with full list of nominees: Nominations were revealed Wednesday morning for the 28th annual SAG Awards, one of the bellwether guild events in the awards-season calendar. On the film side, MGM/United Artists Releasing’s House of Gucci and Netflix’s The Power of the Dog led nominations with three apiece. Power of the Dog scored for Lead Actor Benedict Cumberbatch, and Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee in supporting, but missed out on an Ensemble nom. Those went to Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, King Richard and Gucci, which scored acting noms for Lady Gaga and Jered Leto. In TV, Emmy champs Succession from...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sag Awards#Polish#Coda#Outstanding Performance#Sag
Variety

‘Suspicion’ Trailer: Uma Thurman Stars in Apple TV Plus’ Thriller Series

Apple TV Plus released a trailer for “Suspicion,” an eight-episode limited series starring Uma Thurman, premiering on Feb. 4. Thurman plays a high-profile CEO living in New York City, where her son is taken by four mysterious, masked kidnappers at a hotel. As the FBI and the U.K.’s National Crime Agency set their eyes on four seemingly ordinary British citizens staying at the hotel, they scramble to prove their innocence — but not everyone can be trusted. In the trailer, the four British visitors struggle to provide alibis, finding themselves in a trans-Atlantic game of cat and mouse. Starring alongside Thurman are Kunal...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

How the 2022 Golden Globes Are Taking Place Without Stars, Red Carpet or Press

In 2022, the Golden Globes may be very different from years’ past, but while they’re not airing on TV as usual, the winners will still be announced. The awards show recognizes the best in film and television of 2021, but because of the controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) — due to the lack of diversity among its members — NBC dropped the show from its schedule. Plus, with the surge in cases from the Omicron variant of COVID-19, attendance will be limited. Read on for everything we know about this year’s ceremony.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Cult of Mac

Audrey Hepburn biopic for Apple TV+ will star Rooney Mara

Apple TV+ reportedly bought the rights to a film about the life of Audrey Hepburn. And Rooney Mara, best known for her role in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo will take the lead. It’s just one of many projects with big stars headed for Apple’s streaming service.
CELEBRITIES
Cult of Mac

Jason Sedeikis wins second Golden Globe in a row for Ted Lasso

In 2021, Jason Sudeikis won the first-ever Golden Globe for Apple TV+. On Sunday night he repeated, again winning the Best Television Actor in a musical or comedy award for his leading role in the streaming service’s comedy hit Ted Lasso. And just like in 2021, Sudeikis’ win was...
CELEBRITIES
trekmovie.com

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Nominated For Make-Up Guild Award

If it’s January that means award season is starting up again, with nominations being announced all month from various guilds and associations. And Star Trek: Discovery has picked up its first nomination of the year. Disco make-up recognized. The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild has announced their nominations...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HeySoCal

Writers Guild unveils 2022 WGA TV Award nominations

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Succession and “The Morning Show” were among the programs earning nominations Thursday for the 2022 Writers Guild of America Awards. The programs will compete in the drama series category, along with writers from “Loki” and “Yellowjackets.”. For comedy series,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Oscars Will Have A Host On ABC

The Oscars will return with a host, three years after it last had one. The announcement came from Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment during his TCA executive session. The exec didn’t give any more details in terms of who will host the annual movie bash but joked that it might be him. He also touted exec producer Will Packer, saying that he has “his pulse of popular culture”. According to sources, Packer and the Academy have started to reach out to big Hollywood stars for the gig, with names like Dwayne Johnson believed to be among those on their wish list. It comes after The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences set Glenn Weiss to direct the 94th annual Academy Awards for a seventh consecutive time. The 94th Oscarsc, which is set for Sunday, March 27, will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be televised live coast-to-coast on ABC. Nominations are due February 8. Jimmy Kimmel was the last person to host the Oscars in 2017 and 2018. Kevin Hart was set to host in 2019 but dropped out after old tweets resurfaced, forcing the 2019 show to go hostless. ABC didn’t have a host in 2020 or 2021.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Belfast’ and ‘The Power of the Dog’ Were Left Out of Crucial SAG Noms – Where Does the Oscar Race Stand?

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were equally shocking and validating for this current awards season. At the tail end (hopefully) of a global pandemic, the awards season just threw down the gauntlet in the acting races, with 15 days left until voting opens for the 94th Oscar nominations on Jan. 27 and closes on Feb. 1. The moral of the story is that no film had a “clean” day, meaning there is no undisputed frontrunner in any category, most notably best picture. By conventional Oscar punditry standards, “Belfast” looks to be out front, landing of two nominations including...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy