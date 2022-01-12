ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: CBS Can’t Get Enough of ‘Deeks’ 100-Watt Smile’

By Maggie Schneider
 1 day ago
“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Eric Christian Olsen is showing his pearly whites in a new photo posted by CBS. The network loves his smile.

Eric Christian Olsen is a charismatic guy. Just one of the things that the “NCIS: Los Angeles” star has going for him is his smile. Fans of the actor just love seeing his happy face on their feeds. CBS is giving them something to smile about with their latest Instagram post.

The network is sharing a few of their favorite stills from “NCIS: Los Angeles.” All of them have one thing in common: Marty Deeks’ “100-watt smile.” It sounds like CBS is fan-girling a little bit.

Fans agree with CBS’ cute caption. His smile makes viewers feel happy. “How can you not love him and his smile,” one fan says. “Deeks is the bomb love him. Such a goofy goober,” another writes.

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Upcoming Episode

Fans are wondering when CBS will air another new episode of “NCIS: Los Angeles.” Episode 9 of Season 13 is scheduled to premiere on January 23 at 8 pm EST. This means that there will not be a new episode airing this weekend. The episode description is shorter than usual.

“The NCIS team helps a U.S. ambassador search for her missing daughter; agent Aliyah De León returns to support the team with the case.”

It is hard to know what to expect from this next installment. Sources also say that due to the Super Bowl, two new episodes will return to CBS on January 23. This could mean that yet another hiatus is in the series’ future.

Fans are unhappy with the show’s hiatuses and recent delays. The January 9th episode of “NCIS: Los Angeles” began 42 minutes after its usual air time. This was due to the final NFL game of the season.

Will the show’s schedule return to normal once sports broadcasts slow down? Nobody is sure. We hope that the season plays more regularly as soon as possible.

Is ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Coming to an End?

There is no news regarding whether or not CBS will renew the “NCIS” spinoff for another season. Eric Christian Olsen scared fans with the caption of one of his recent posts. Check out his use of hashtags.

Olsen’s uses #thefinalseason and #letsgo in his Instagram caption. This is followed shortly with #jk and #butyouneverknow. Hopefully, the actor is just teasing fans of the series. We can all hope that the spinoff is on for many seasons to come.

