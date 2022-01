Public radio journalists inform listeners every day about national and world events. But a former public radio reporter discovered that such reporting can also have lasting educational value for students from elementary school to high school. In her book Listen Wise: Teach Students to Be Better Listeners, former WBUR reporter Monica Brady-Myerov explains how to put public radio journalism to use in the classroom to boost students’ listening skills. In this excerpt, she describes how she was inspired to leave public radio and launch the Listenwise platform.

