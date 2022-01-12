ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil Price Eyes 2021 High as RSI Pushes Toward Overbought Territory

By David Song
DailyFx
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe price of oil fills the price gap from November as it climbs to a fresh monthly high ($83.10), and a move above 70 in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is likely to be accompanied by higher crude prices like the behavior seen during the previous year. Oil Price...

MarketWatch

Natural-gas futures extend losses as EIA says U.S. supplies stand above the 5-year average

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday a hefty weekly decline in U.S. natural-gas supplies, but said total inventories stand above their five-year average. Domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 179 billion cubic feet for the week ended Jan. 7, according to the EIA. That compared with the average decline of 177 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts, which pegged the five-year average supply decline for the period at 155 billion cubic feet. Total stocks now stand at 3.016 trillion cubic feet, down 199 billion cubic feet from a year ago, but 72 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, February natural gas declined by 41.6 cents, or 8.6%, at $4.441 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.465 shortly before the data.
DailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: No New Highs Despite USD Weakness - Levels for XAU/USD

Gold prices are lower than where they were last week, even as US Treasury yields have settled and the US Dollar has dropped. Failure to establish fresh monthly highs against this backdrop is a warning sign that gold’s fundamental backdrop remains weak. According to the IG Client Sentiment Index,...
cbtnews.com

Prolonged high gas prices could lead to a shift in demand toward smaller cars

Consumers may be feeling an extra strain as they pay at the pump. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the national average gas prices have risen to $3.30, $1.01 more than the same time last year. In Kazakhstan, an OPEC+ alliance member, tumultuous events have led to the county halting its oil production, leading […]
MarketWatch

Oil prices end lower, a day after climbing to a 2-month high

Oil declined Thursday, falling back a day after settling at the highest price in two months. Prices fell despite continued weakness in the U.S. dollar, "signaling that the move higher in oil futures over the past month may have once again gotten too far ahead of the physical market reality," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. Hopes of "omicron burning through the population quickly has caused many to overlook the impact the current global wave of the virus is having on demand," he said. However, Wednesday's Energy Information Administration report "emphasized just how hard it is hitting gasoline demand despite the lack of new U.S. lockdowns." February West Texas Intermediate crude declined by 52 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $82.12 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
DailyFx

AUD/USD Clears December High After Defending Monthly Opening Range

AUD/USD trades to a fresh monthly high (0.7314) after defending the opening range for January, and the exchange rate may stage a larger recovery over the coming days as it clears the December high (0.7278) after defending the opening range for January. AUD/USD Clears December High After Defending Monthly Opening...
DailyFx

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Breakout to Resistance, EUR/USD Levels

EUR/USD put in a bullish breakout from an ascending triangle formation yesterday. This was a counter-trend move as the prevailing trend was bearish and lasted for six months until a major spot of support came into play. The big question now is for how long this topside trend might be able to drive.
MarketWatch

Halliburton stock rallies toward a near 3-year high after J.P. Morgan upgrades to overweight

Shares of Halliburton Co. rallied 1.7% toward a near three-year high in premarket trading Thursday, after J.P. Morgan analyst Arun Jayaram turned bullish on the oil services company, given its position as a leader in scale, flexibility and technology and its "best-in-class" returns generated in the last cycle. Jayaram raised his rating to overweight, after being at neutral since March 2020, while lifting the stock price target to $32 from $30. "[Halliburton] is the largest most liquid [North America]-levered [oil field services] stocks to completion activity," Jayaram wrote in a note to clients. "With an improving supply-demand balance in the NAM pressure pumping market, we think Halliburton is primed to benefit from its leading position and realize net pricing gains." The stock, which is on track to open at the highest levels seen during regular-session hours since May 2019, has rallied 12.1% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has climbed 12.4% and the S&P 500 has gained 8.3%.
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly drop in U.S. crude stocks, gasoline inventories rise

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 4.6 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 7. On average, analysts had forecast a fall of 1.6 million barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 1.1 million-barrel decline, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory increases of 8 million barrels for gasoline and 2.5 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supply gains of 3 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged down by 2.5 million barrels for the week. February West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.25, or 1.5%, at $82.47 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It traded at $82.08 before the supply data.
DailyFx

Crude Oil Surges Past $80 Per Barrel as USD/CAD Plummets. EIA Data on Tap

Crude Oil, API, EIA, USD/CAD, Economic Demand, Fed, Technical Outlook - Talking Points. WTI Crude Oil prices dispatch the $80 per barrel level with ease. USD/CAD falls to fresh multi-month lows as Canadian oil flows. Technical outlook offers mixed outlook with slight bullish bias. Crude oil prices rose sharply overnight,...
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies drop to lowest since 2018

Oil prices climbed Wednesday to their highest settlement in about two months after the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline of 4.6 million barrels in U.S. crude inventories to 413.3 million barrels - the lowest since 2018. A larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude-oil supplies coupled with a large draw at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, even as petroleum product stocks saw much larger builds than expected, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. "Crude has taken this as bullish, and we tend to agree, in the short term," he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.42, or nearly 1.8%, to settle at $82.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 9, FactSet data show.
Reuters

Oil prices could hit $100 as demand outstrips supply, analysts say

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices that rallied 50% in 2021 will power further ahead this year, analysts predict, saying a lack of production capacity and limited investment in the sector could lift crude above $100 a barrel. Though the Omicron coronavirus variant has pushed COVID-19 cases far above...
