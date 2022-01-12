ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Marches firmly above the 100-DMA towards 0.7300

By Christian Borjon Valencia
FXStreet.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Australian dollar advances some 1.11% as the Wall Street end approaches. The AUD/USD rallied 80-pips after the release of the US CPI. AUD/USD Technical Outlook: A daily close above the 100-DMA would open the door for a challenge at 0.7300. After the reléase of important...

