St. Petersburg-based travel insurance insurtech company Squaremouth has been named a winner of the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards. The company was recognized for how it responded to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Business Intelligence Group named 13 executives, 56 companies and 81 products as leaders and winners of the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards. During the pandemic, Squaremouth built new internal systems and developed customer-facing website improvements to help customers quickly identify the lowest-priced policies with Covid-19 benefits. The company’s proactive response following the initial Europe travel ban resulted in $2.6 million in savings for affected customers, according to the company. Squaremouth said it also offers the largest portfolio of products with Covid coverage of any travel insurance aggregator.

