ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Boil Advisory lifted for Newark Rd. area

By Carolyn Fleegle
WHIZ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleZANESVILLE, Ohio–A boil advisory has been lifted for the areas affected by the Newark...

whiznews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, OH
State
Ohio State
Zanesville, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
Zanesville, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Industry
City
Zanesville, OH
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Uban Construction#Boil Advisory

Comments / 0

Community Policy