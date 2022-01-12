ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Cracker Barrel ordered to pay Tennessee man $4.3M after he was served dangerous chemicals

By WTVC STAFF
CBS Austin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVC) –A jury in Marion County, Tennessee, has ordered the Cracker Barrel restaurant chain to pay a man millions of dollars after it ruled the company was at fault when he was served something besides the glass of water he had ordered. The jury ruled...

cbsaustin.com

Comments / 18

Carolyn Neal
5d ago

it has taken 7 years to settle this horrid case...my gosh what is wrong with this judicial system

Reply
4
Charles Baines
5d ago

In their defense, alot of the problem is caused by not enough staff. People just dont want to work anymore.

Reply(3)
3
Tennessee State
