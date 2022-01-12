ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Resiliency collides with environmental justice in power plan

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23930A_0djxiw8Y00

Two of New Jersey's big stated priorities — protecting the environment, and keeping minority communities from being overburdened with pollution — are about to collide in a decision over a backup power plant that would kick in when a sewage treatment system gets knocked offline.

The Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission is expected to award a contract Thursday for the largest part of a $180 million backup power project that would kick in during severe storms, power outages or instances of a cyber attack.

It is designed to avoid a repeat of what happened after Superstorm Sandy in 2012 when nearly a billion gallons of raw sewage spilled into area waterways while the plant was knocked offline.

But the plant sits near a neighborhood in Newark the state's largest city and one populated largely by minorities, that residents say is already overburdened with pollution sources.

A coalition of environmental and community groups wants New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to reject the plan and direct the commission to redesign it so that it does not increase the pollution burden on Newark's Ironbound neighborhood, which already has two other power plants nearby.

“A third is immoral,” they wrote in a letter to the governor they made public this week. If the plant is built, “your administration will repeat the historic pattern of placing unfair environmental burdens on communities of color.”

Outside the gates of the sewage plant, as tanker trucks roared by every few seconds, Maria Lopez-Nunez recalled the day in 2020 when the Democratic governor signed an environmental justice law.

“Newark is more of a sacrificial zone than a vibrant community at this point,” said Lopez-Nunez, deputy director of the Ironbound Community Corporation. The neighborhood takes its name from the railroad tracks that surround it on three sides.

“Governor Murphy stood in this very city when he signed a law to prevent Black and brown communities from being environmental dumping grounds,” she said. “We were his safety net when he just barely won his election. Now we need a safety net.”

Murphy's office did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday and Wednesday. In his annual State of the State speech Tuesday, he listed signing the environmental justice law among the highlights of his soon-to-be completed first term.

The sewerage commission said its personnel cannot comment on pending matters, but cited material on its web site in defense of the need for the project.

Thursday's vote is on a $142.5 million building to house the backup power system. Other components of the system have already been bought or built.

The backup power plant originally was proposed to run solely on natural gas, which residents say would worsen already poor air quality in the neighborhood. On a recent visit to the site, the stench of sewage hung heavy in the air near giant outdoor treatment tanks. Residents say the smell often travels for miles.

The commission says it has modified the plan to incorporate the use of “alternative green renewable fuels” in conjunction with burning natural gas, and if and when technology advances to that point, using such fuels to replace natural gas entirely.

Aside from emergencies requiring its use, the plant would only operate one day a month for testing and maintenance. The commission says the facility “does experience other power outages from time to time.”

Without a backup power source, the commission says, the loss of power combined with heavy rain could result in raw sewage backing up into homes and potentially flooding streets in Newark and surrounding cities including Jersey City and Bayonne.

The commission says it has almost all the approvals it needs for the project, needing only a review of technical specifications by the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Lopez-Nunez said even if the new power plant is not built, the neighborhood's residents will still suffer from the effects of pollution.

“You can smell this neighborhood; people talk about it who drive by on the New Jersey Turnpike,” she said. “One in four children in Newark has asthma. We have thousands of trucks going by every day. Barges unload human waste here. Airplanes are constantly over our heads. There are major highways all around us. We continue to be trampled on.”

___

Follow Wayne Parry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/WayneParryAC.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Climate Advocates Hope For Successful Year At State House

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Climate activists gathered Wednesday on Lawyers Mall in Annapolis demanding comprehensive climate legislation, including a 60% cut in greenhouse gas emissions and full electrification of new buildings, among other things. Activists held banners and signs calling for legislative action and policies. They wanted to make a big statement on the opening day of Maryland’s legislative session by drawing attention to the number of people killed every day in environmental disasters. The protest marked the opening day of the 2022 Maryland General Assembly, and demonstrators had 100 empty white chairs across Lawyers Mall greeting legislators. The chairs symbolize the 100 lives...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Wayne Parry
mahoningmatters.com

Climate, environmental justice conversations to take place in Warren and Youngstown

Three community conversations on clean energy jobs, public health and environmental justice are set to take place, sponsored by ACTION and the Ohio Climate Justice Fund. The first “Listen, Lead and Share: Community Conversations on Climate and Clean Energy” event will be at Progressive Baptist Church, 2258 Colonial St. SE, Warren, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS New York

Gov. Murphy Says Mask Mandate For Schools And Day Care Centers In New Jersey Will Continue ‘At Least For The Foreseeable Future’

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It is a contentious issue in many school district — keeping students masked. Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday the New Jersey school mandate will continue, even without the consent of the state Legislature. As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, the governor said keeping schools open is critically important. “I want to be clear with, by the way, with no joy that the mask mandates in schools and day cares centers will continue at least for the foreseeable future. These requirements, again, give us no joy, but they are the only responsible course of action at this time,” Murphy said. Watch: New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Plants#Environmental Justice#Superstorm Sandy#Aircraft#Ironbound#Democratic
New Jersey Monitor

N.J. and N.Y. announce joint offshore wind program

Nearly one half million acres off the shores of New Jersey and New York will be auctioned next month in an effort to generate more clean energy. The wind energy auction for six lease areas in the offshore area known as the New York Bight will take place on Feb. 23, and will be one […] The post N.J. and N.Y. announce joint offshore wind program appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
GreenMatters

West Virginia v. EPA: What to Know About the Environmental Justice Case

Along with finding a solution to rising COVID cases, the U.S. is currently in the midst of one of the most important environmental legal battles of our lifetime. The case, which involves the regulation of power plant emissions, could result in serious consequences for our country's climate goals. If you don't already have extensive knowledge regarding the West Virginia v. EPA case, it's definitely worth learning about.
LAW
KIMT

Major environmental projects planned for Mitchell County

OSAGE, Iowa – Valent BioSciences is announcing two major environmental initiatives in Mitchell County. The company, which produces a broad range of substances used in agriculture, public health, forest health, aquaculture, turf, structural pest control, and home and garden markets, says it is restoring 34 acres of highly diverse native prairie and constructing a 1.5-megawatt solar field.
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Independent

EPA moves to crack down on dangerous coal ash storage ponds

The Environmental Protection Agency is taking its first major action to address toxic wastewater from coal-burning power plants, denying requests by three Midwest power plants to extend operations of leaking or otherwise dangerous coal ash storage ponds.Plants in Indiana Ohio and Iowa will have to close the coal ash ponds months or years ahead of schedule, the EPA said Tuesday, citing deficiencies with groundwater monitoring or cleanup.Coal ash, the substance that remains when coal is burned to generate electricity, contains a toxic mix of mercury, cadmium, arsenic and other heavy metals. It can pollute waterways, poison wildlife and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WCAX

Vt. lawmakers look to create statewide environmental justice policy

New effort to keep Vermont's youngest kids in child care as COVID cases rise. New effort to keep Vermont's youngest kids in child care as COVID cases rise. At Charlotte’s Vermont Malthouse, their mission is clear. Ice rescue highlights dangers. Updated: 4 hours ago. First responders say a recent...
VERMONT STATE
Westword

Environmental Justice Advisory Board Wants Colorado to Lead on Climate Policy

Jorge Figueroa lives in Lafayette with his three children and wonders what their future will look like — especially after staring at the damage done by the Marshall fire. “When people see the magnitude of the impact that climate change is going to have…the typical response is three different types of responses,” he says. “One, we can’t do this in terms of a solution. Number two, can we do this? Or number three, how are we going to do this? As a parent with children who were born and raised in Colorado, the only option I have is how,” Figueroa says.
DENVER, CO
indyweeknc

Cooper Signs Executive Order Calling For Deeper Cuts in Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Focus on Environmental Justice

This story originally published online at N.C. Policy Watch. Governor Roy Cooper signed an ambitious executive order today designed to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions statewide and to emphasize environmental justice in agency decisions, beyond the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. Executive Order 246 sets several targets to mitigate the...
ENVIRONMENT
Government Technology

Plan Mitigates Climate Change, City’s Environmental Racism

Parts of Stockton, Calif., were long ago isolated by industry and other factors, creating pockets of communities that suffered disproportionately when it comes down to factors of climate, such as excessive heat, air pollution and even flooding. Residents of those communities have long dealt with the consequences, and with forecast...
STOCKTON, CA
Shore News Network

Indoor capacity limits? Total lockdown? Phil Murphy to make COVID-19 announcement Monday

TRENTON, NJ – Nobody is sure what he’s going to do, but on Monday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is set to host his first COVID-19 briefing since leaving last week for his Central American family vacation in Costa Rica. Upon his return, it has been learned that his wife Tammy has tested positive for COVID-19. Out of caution, the governor will host the Monday briefing remotely via teleconference. The meeting comes as COVID-19 is surging across the state with over 100,000 new cases reported in the past week alone. Murphy also returns to New Jersey with many towns and cities imposing COVID-19 restrictions indoor and with nearly 25% of public students getting ready to start the new year with remote learning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
edf.org

An environmental justice case study: how lead pipe replacement programs favor wealthier residents

Tom Neltner, Chemicals Policy Director and Lindsay McCormick, Program Manager. Dr. Karen Baehler and her team at American University’s Center for Environmental Policy, with support from EDF, recently published a peer-reviewed case study highlighting the environmental justice issues that arise when water utilities require property owners to pay when they replace lead service lines (LSLs) that connect homes to the water main under the street. Our experience indicates that the vast majority of the 11,000+ water utilities in the U.S. engage in this practice. Based on the findings, these utilities need to reconsider their programs as they address the more than 9 million LSLs nationwide.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

The Independent

428K+
Followers
155K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy