Vice Mayor Duff Appointed to NLC Energy, Environment ad Natural Resources Committee

The National League of Cities (NLC) appoints Vice Mayor and District 4 Councilmember Jenn Duff to its Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee (EENR) Federal Advocacy Committee for 2022, her third term on the committee. NLC President Mayor Vince Williams of Union City, Georgia, announced Vice Mayor Duff’s and other Mesa appointments this January.

The EENR is responsible for developing policy and leading NLC’s advocacy on infrastructure and sustainability-related issues such as water infrastructure and water quality, air quality, energy, climate change, solid and hazardous waste management, local food systems and public lands

“I am thrilled to continue bringing the Mesa perspective to this committee,” said Vice Mayor Duff. “This is a topic that is extremely important to me, to our city and region, and I’m looking forward to collaborating with my fellow committee members on how to make a positive change in our communities.”

NLC's Federal Advocacy Committee members include local elected officials and city staff from NLC member cities and towns across the country who are committed to discussing and influencing federal policy that has a direct and profound impact on local government operations.

The National League of Cities is the nation’s largest and most prestigious organization devoted to strengthening and promoting cities as centers of opportunity, leadership and governance. NLC is a resource and advocate for 19,000 cities, town and villages, representing more than 218 million Americans. The City of Mesa joined NLC in 1966.

Contact: Kevin Christopher

(480) 644-4699

Kevin.Christopher@mesaaz.gov