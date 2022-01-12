Councilmembers Appointed to National League of Cities Committees

Lead The National League of Cities appoints Mesa City Councilmembers to serve on several important federal advocacy committees for 2022. Details at mesanow.org

The National League of Cities (NLC) appoints Mesa City Councilmembers to serve on several important federal advocacy committees for 2022:

Vice Mayor and District 4 Councilmember Jenn Duff will serve on the Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee (EENR) Federal Advocacy Committee

District 1 Councilmember Mark Freeman will serve on the Public Safety and Crime Prevention Federal Advocacy Committee

District 2 Councilmember Julie Spilsbury will serve on the Finance, Administration and Intergovernmental Relations (FAIR) Federal Advocacy Committee

District 3 Councilmember Francisco Heredia will serve on the Human Development Federal Advocacy Committee

District 5 Councilmember David Luna will serve on the Information Technology and Communications Federal Advocacy Committee

District 6 Councilmember Kevin Thompson will serve on the Economic Development Federal Advocacy Committee

Each of the councilmembers will serve one-year terms to provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities. The appointments were announced by NLC President Mayor Vince Williams of Union City, Georgia.

NLC's Federal Advocacy Committee members include local elected officials and city staff from NLC member cities and towns across the country who are committed to discussing and influencing federal policy that has a direct and profound impact on local government operations.

The National League of Cities is the nation’s largest and most prestigious organization devoted to strengthening and promoting cities as centers of opportunity, leadership and governance. NLC is a resource and advocate for 19,000 cities, town and villages, representing more than 218 million Americans. The City of Mesa joined NLC in 1966.

Contact: Kevin Christopher

(480) 644-4699

Kevin.Christopher@mesaaz.gov