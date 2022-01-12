Nigeria lifts its ban on Twitter after 7 months

For the second time in less than a year, photos of Muslim women have been uploaded to an application pretending to offer online “auctions” in India.The discovery has prompted outrage, with the Indian government promising it will take action.The app, created on hosting platform Github, derives its name from the phrase Bulli Bai, a derogatory term used for Muslim women. Users who open the app are shown images of women – mostly doctored photos – with the tag line: “Your Bulli Bai of the day”.Hundreds of women, including journalists, social workers and other prominent personalities in India, found their images...
