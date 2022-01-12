ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Nigeria lifts its ban on Twitter after 7 months

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The Nigerian government has lifted its ban on Twitter, seven months after the...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
raleighnews.net

Nigeria Brands Bandit Gangs 'Terrorists' in Bid to Curb Violence

LAGOS, NIGERIA - Nigeria's government on Wednesday labeled heavily armed gangs blamed for mass kidnappings as terrorists in a bid to deter violence in the country's northwest. So-called criminal bandit gangs have long plagued Nigeria's northwest and north-central states, raiding villages to loot and kidnap for ransom, but violence has become more widespread.
AFRICA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Twitter, Meta among tech giants subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Months after requesting documents from more than a dozen social platforms, the House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas targeting Twitter, Meta, Reddit and YouTube after lawmakers said the companies' initial responses were inadequate. The committee chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, demanded records...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Ugandan author who called leader’s son ‘obese’ detained by government

Acclaimed Ugandan author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, a well-known critic of the country’s authoritarian President Yoweri Museveni and his son, Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has been arrested and detained by the government on unknown charges. “I’m under house arrest. Men with guns are breaking my door. They say they’re policemen but...
AFRICA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammadu Buhari
The Independent

‘Bulli Bai’: Outrage after Muslim women listed for ‘auction’ on app in India

For the second time in less than a year, photos of Muslim women have been uploaded to an application pretending to offer online “auctions” in India.The discovery has prompted outrage, with the Indian government promising it will take action.The app, created on hosting platform Github, derives its name from the phrase Bulli Bai, a derogatory term used for Muslim women. Users who open the app are shown images of women – mostly doctored photos – with the tag line: “Your Bulli Bai of the day”.Hundreds of women, including journalists, social workers and other prominent personalities in India, found their images...
TECHNOLOGY
abc17news.com

South Africa’s president is urged to root out corruption

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Experts in South Africa say President Cyril Ramaphosa is challenged to take decisive action against the corruption documented in a judicial report presented to the leader and made public. Legal specialists and Amnesty International say the damning findings by the state commission of inquiry — chaired by the country’s deputy chief justice and which gathered evidence for more than three years — will be a crucial test of Ramaphosa’s ability to root out corruption that has hobbled the South African state. The report recommends criminal prosecution against several high-profile officials often taking orders from former President Jacob Zuma during his presidency from 2009 to 2018.
POLITICS
AFP

US threatens action if Somalia misses new election deadline

The United States on Wednesday brandished the threat of sanctions if troubled Somalia misses its latest deadline for elections. Somali leaders on Sunday announced that elections that were due to be concluded last year will take place by February 25. "Somalia's elections are more than a year behind schedule. The US is prepared to take measures against spoilers if the new National Consultative Council timeline is not met," the State Department's Africa bureau said in a Twitter post. The mandate of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known as Farmajo, expired in February 2021 and was controversially extended in April, triggering deadly gun battles in the streets of Mogadishu.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After 7#Associated Press Abuja#Ap#Nigerian#West African
AFP

Iran loses vote at UN over unpaid dues

Eight countries that include Iran, Venezuela and Sudan have lost their right to vote at the United Nations because of unpaid dues. A total of 11 countries are behind in their payments, Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday in a letter to the General Assembly. AFP obtained it on Wednesday. Under the UN charter, a member country's right to vote is suspended when its arrears equal or exceed the amount of dues it should have paid over the preceding two years. If the outstanding debt is deemed to be "due to conditions beyond the control of the member," the assembly may let that country continue to vote.
WORLD
Anderson Herald Bulletin

US says Horn of Africa envoy stepping down 'in coming days'

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The U.S. State Department said Thursday its special envoy to the Horn of Africa will end his appointment “in the coming days” after a year marked by deadly crises in Ethiopia and Sudan. Envoy Jeffrey Feltman plans to step down shortly after his...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
RELIGION
New York Post

Taliban orders shop owners in Afghanistan to behead all mannequins

The Taliban has ordered clothes shop mannequins to be beheaded because they are “idols” as the brutes continue to wage war on women’s freedoms. Shopkeepers in the western province of Herat in Afghanistan have been told to chop the heads off their mannequins after officials ruled the dummies were sinful “idols”.
MIDDLE EAST
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy