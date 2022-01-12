ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Intersection of Art and Design Is the Focus of a New Exhibition at Gallery All

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFeaturing the likes of James Jean, Cometabolism Studio and more. Art and design were once viewed as disparate disciplines, but the blurring of the two is the focus of a new group show at Shanghai’s Gallery All. Curated by Violet Wang, “First of All” brings together a celebrated cast of artists,...

columbiacountymag.com

Art Exhibit

Sacred Heart Cultural Center will have an exhibition of the works of Ann Marie Dalis and Tom Swift in the Art Hall January 6 – February 25. An Art Reception is scheduled for 4 – 6 p.m. Thursday, January 6 in the Great Hall, and the exhibit can be seen in the Art Hall 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday.
AUGUSTA, GA
Fort Morgan Times

Morgan Community College: 3D Polymer Clay Art Exhibit opens Jan. 13 at CACE Gallery of Fine Art

Morgan Community College (MCC) Center for Arts and Community Enrichment (CACE) soon will host a 3D Polymer Clay Art Exhibit by Layl McDill, according to a news release. The exhibit will be on display Jan. 13 through Feb. 10 at the CACE Gallery of Fine Art located at 300 Main St. in Fort Morgan. A reception will be held Jan. 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the gallery.
FORT MORGAN, CO
Shelby Reporter

SCAC to open 2022 Adult Juried Art Exhibit gallery

COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Arts Council will open its 2022 Adult Juried Art Exhibit gallery on Thursday, Jan. 6 from 6-8 p.m. The free exhibit, which will be open until Thursday, Feb. 3, is comprised of art that was submitted by artists from across the state. The art show’s juror, Terry Strickland, a realistic, contemporary figure painter, determined which pieces of art made it in to the show and which did not.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Sunderland Echo

Arts Centre Washington's new exhibition of local work

Stockport-born Tanja Vukasinovic-Powell now lives in Washington and was a regular at the arts centre before her exhibition. She was diagnosed with autism and she thinks her condition allows her to focus harder on her work. Tanja studied art at school, but only re-ignited her passion for it in recent...
VISUAL ART
bozemanmagazine.com

The Intersection of Art and Science

In 2011, Stella Blue Woods was a boisterous Bozeman preschooler with a bright future. Her father, Andy, was a self-employed tile setter and her mother, Andrea, was a stay-at-home mom when, at just four years old, their daughter was diagnosed with anaplastic Wilms’ tumor, an aggressive kidney cancer. The Woods’ were told that even chemotherapy, radiation and surgery were unlikely to save their daughter. “The diagnosis was a shock, and definitely a life-changing experience for all of us,” Woods says. “For me, the thought of losing her was really scary. I wanted to fight this as hard as we could and I wanted her to survive, no matter what we had to do.”
BOZEMAN, MT
happeningsmagazine.net

Naples Art Studios ready for new year of exhibits

Naples Art Studios provides a unique artistic experience uniting three gallery spaces which showcases the working studios of several resident artists including artist/owners Richard W. Rosen, sculptor, and Tracy Magen Rosen, painter/mixed media. Artistically, Richard Rosen finds inspiration in the works of Calder, Hofmann, Kandinsky and Miro. His artwork combines...
MUSEUMS
Country
China
visitsarasota.com

The Language of Ephemera ART EXHIBITION w/ live music from Kim Logan (Spaaces Gallery, January 7)

A two-person exhibition of visual work from artists Sally Pettibon and Eszter Sziksz. Ephemera is generally defined as collectible memorabilia that was intended for a short term purpose. It is almost always paper-based and is often written or printed items that were expected to have short term popularity or usefulness. But oftentimes, we do keep and cherish ephemera items – especially vintage ones. Pettibon and Sziksz, explore the transitory through thoughtful, quiet, and powerful reflections on what ephemera is in relation to the passing moments of time. We arrange and document our lives by measuring it out in seconds, minutes, hours, days, weeks, months, and years. We celebrate passages of time in holidays and anniversaries, and mourn its inevitable passing at funerals, and in our struggle against our own mortality. Through artworks that consider both the material and temporal dimensions, these artists consider what is fleeting.
VISUAL ART
Interior Design

Tom Postma Design Conceives of Galleries as Movements in a Symphony for This Ludwig van Beethoven Exhibition in Vienna

In this Ludwig van Beethoven exhibition designed by Tom Postma Design, mounted at the palatial 19th-century museum last year, the great composer’s portrait appeared nowhere. But visitors could stick their head into a John Baldessari ear-trumpet sculpture in the stairwell and listen to his string quartets. With the show, the Amsterdam studio, which has made a name for itself designing the exhibition plans for such art fairs as TEFAF and Art Basel, crosses mediums and eras to connect music with other art forms. Conceived as movements in a symphony, the four traditional galleries it occupied were totally transformed. Like the composer, “Our aim was for the exhibit to be radical yet poetic,” design director Dani Mileo says. In the first room, keyboard sonatas played, layers of white fabric draped overhead, and all was serene—that is, until Rebecca Horn’s suspended upside-down piano spewed discordant sounds, a surrogate for Beethoven’s temper. Evoking his loss of hearing, the next room was silent and somber, with thick carpet to dampen footsteps and walls clad in fiber-cement panels, while the third room’s blue stretched-fabric walls, mirror-finished floor, and J.M.W. Turner watercolor sketches explored his relationship with nature. To separate the spaces acoustically, Tom Postma Design worked with Platform 78 to devise tunnelike portals lined with sound-absorbing pyramid foam, which functioned as auditory palate cleansers between galleries.
DESIGN
hamlethub.com

Art/Place Gallery Remembers Barbara Bernstein with Exhibit

Fairfield, CT - The public is invited to a reception on Jan. 9 at Art/Place Gallery to honor and remember the late Barbara Bernstein with a show of many of her paintings. Barbara was an original and founding member of Art Place Gallery. She participated in more than 200 group and national juried shows, including Salmagundi, Allied Artists of America, and Art of the Northeast. She won forty awards in addition to the Grumbacher Gold Medallion for outstanding achievement in oil painting and was a juried artist member of the CT Watercolor Society, CT Women Artists, and the New Haven Paint and Clay. Her works are in many many private and public collections, including General Electric Corp., the town of Westport, CT and the Connecticut National Bank, among others.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Interior Design

BoND Designs Company Gallery’s New Lower East Side Location

The legacy of modern architecture and design does not lack couples who live and produce together. While heteronormative dynamics often times have cast a male-centric shadow over women creators like Noémi Raymond or Ray Eames, many queer designers today work towards disrupting such biases. Since Daniel Rauchwerger and Noam Dvir launched BoND two years ago, the New York-based duo has been focusing on projects that elevate queer visibility. Company Gallery’s new Lower East Side location is one of the first projects they embarked on while maintaining full-time jobs during their professional transition.
DESIGN
News On 6

Watch: 2 New Art Exhibits Open At Living Arts of Tulsa

Two new art exhibits are opening, for the month of January, at Living Arts of Tulsa Gallery. Both exhibitions will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., during First Friday. One exhibit called “Three Ring Art Thing” features 4 different artists and different types of artwork, from pop art to graffiti and photography.
TULSA, OK
CultureMap Austin

9 rousing art exhibits throughout Austin to welcome the new year

It’s January and that means it’s time to embrace those New Year’s resolutions to better nurture your curious and creative sides with more artistic outings in 2022. Embark on a stimulating journey and discover new acquisitions from Black artists on display at the Blanton, ponder intimate sculptures, surreal prints, and historical places, and immerse yourself in film-based exhibits and the power and symbolism of flowers. It’s all here for the taking in Austin this month.
AUSTIN, TX
stlawu.edu

Richard F. Brush Art Gallery to Present Exhibitions

The St. Lawrence University Richard F. Brush Art Gallery will present two exhibitions showcasing artwork beginning Wednesday, Jan. 19, through Saturday, Feb. 26. The exhibitions are open to the public and any visitors inside the art gallery are required to wear a mask. For up-to-date St. Lawrence masking policies and guidelines, please visit the Always Forward website.
CANTON, NY

