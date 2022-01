My 19-year-old son came home from college for the holidays. The first thing he told me was that he got married to one of his friends whom I don't even know. Apparently, they did it to get some financial benefits. This makes me very sad, because I've been married for 20 years and I consider it to be a sacred institution. I'm heartbroken that he would treat it like a frivolous arrangement that doesn't really mean anything. I'm also very upset that he didn't talk to me about it before doing it.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 15 DAYS AGO