ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Khloé Kardashian Spotted Looking Noticeably Thin With Her Daughter True One Week After Tristan Thompson Issues Public Apology

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z0YKw_0djxen0j00
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian is sparking some concerns with her new appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

The blonde bombshell — who is known for her stunning curvy figure — was spotted looking much more slimmed down earlier this week.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 37-year-old appeared looking significantly more slender than usual while out and about in Los Angeles with her daughter True. Even though Kardashian still looked fabulous while sporting a pair of light-wash mom jeans and a fitted black turtleneck, she seemed to raise some questions about what could be causing the drastic change in her appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qTKHD_0djxen0j00
Source: MEGA

The sighting comes just one week after her baby daddy Tristan Thompson publicly apologized to the reality star for his ongoing paternity drama. (The basketball player recently fathered a child with a woman named Maralee Nichols while he was believed to still be dating Kardashian).

Article continues below advertisement

Thompson, 30, wrote the apology via Instagram last week, where he publicly admitted to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum that he was "so incredibly sorry," and that Kardashian doesn't "deserve the heartache" he has caused her over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QOnUZ_0djxen0j00
Source: MEGA

The NBA star also had dozens of roses delivered to the pair's 3-year-old daughter — who he hadn't seen in a few days following his hectic basketball schedule.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ex.co

But despite Thompson's efforts to smooth things over, Kardashian was reportedly "very upset" over the whole ordeal and was having a hard time accepting the paternity results. "After everything they have been through, he was still saying one thing and doing another. She knows she deserves so much better," a source spilled, as OK! previously learned.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LZbX8_0djxen0j00
Source: MEGA

Nonetheless, the Good American founder is committed to taking the high road when it comes to her baby daddy, and apparently has no plans on banning him from the family because of his questionable actions.

"Khloé really wants Tristan to be a good father to True, and for him to be a big part of their daughter’s life," an insider recently dished. "She’s a great mom and she wants her daughter to have a good relationship with her dad … So for that reason, Khloé is not going to fight with Tristan or block him from the family."

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Odom Reveals He Left Taraji P. Henson Because He "Fell In Love" With Khloe Kardashian In Resurfaced Interview

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian's relationship was a messy one, to say the very least. Fans of the reality stars may have seen the couple's tumultuous union play out on their TV series, or in the tabloids, but a 2019 interview given by the professional basketball player has unveiled some new information that's taken many people by surprise.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Travis Barker Ignites Chaos Among Kardashian Fans After Posting a Photo With a Baby Bottle

Has the Kardashian family welcomed another baby? Fans are in a frenzy after Kourtney Kardashian's fiance, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, shared a photo of their Christmas festivities that featured a baby bottle. Us Weekly reports that Barker posted a photo to his Instagram story on Dec. 26 of his family watching How The Grinch Stole Christmas, and a bottle of milk could be seen in the corner of the frame.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tristan Thompson
OK! Magazine

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Caught Sneaking Out Of Her Private Jet After Weekend With Mom Kris Jenner As Due Date Approaches

Pregnant Kylie Jenner attempted to go incognito following her weekend getaway with her mom. Jenner, who has remained out of the spotlight following Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy in November, was spotted Sunday, January 2, in Los Angeles trying to sneak out of her $72.8 million pink private jet following her sweet escape with momager Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, to Palm Springs.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Scott Disick Praises Khloe Kardashian as She Shows Off Her Curly Blonde Hair: “Fine American”

Watch: Should Khloe Kardashian Forgive Tristan Thompson?. Khloe Kardashian's honorable look is Lord-approved. We might be almost out with the old year, but for Khloe, it's clear that she's already in with a new ‘do. On Dec. 16, the Good American founder took to Instagram to show off a stunning look, which featured her shoulder-length curly blonde hair. In her snapshots, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum struck a few poses with her fresh tresses, all while wearing a light brown tank top paired with white jeans. And although the first two photos feature her glammed-up look, in her other photos, it's clear that Khloe's body takes center stage.
CELEBRITIES
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Public Apology#Basketball#Daily Mail#Nba
In Style

Kylie Jenner Introduced Fans to Her Family's Newest Addition

As if it wasn't already hard enough to keep all the members of the Kardashian and Jenner family straight (see our helpful guide here), one more was added to the mix this Christmas. Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner introduced fans to the Jenner-Scott household's newest addition — and no, it wasn't the couple's second baby on the way.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Baby Bump After Travis Barker’s Bottle Pic Sparks Birth Rumors

So stunning! Kylie Jenner gave a pregnancy update one week after Travis Barker’s baby bottle photo sparked speculation that the reality star has already given birth. “I am woman,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 24, captioned a Thursday, January 6, Instagram slideshow. The former E! personality wore a white top knotted above her bare stomach in the social media upload, as well as unbuttoned denim jeans.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Khloé Kardashian and Her Daughter True Twinned in Sparkly Silver Dresses on Christmas Eve

At this point, it's tradition for Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson, to wear matching outfits to the family's annual Christmas Eve party. For her very first Christmas, True coordinated with her mom in a white tutu and a rhinestone-encrusted top, and the following year, the mother-daughter duo opted for festive gold looks. They skipped the custom all together in 2020, but were back at it this year, twinning in sparkly silver dresses.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Blac Chyna Wants Kim & Khloé Kardashian To Answer Questions About Brother Rob's Gun Collection In Ongoing Assault Case

Blac Chyna is demanding answers from ex Rob Kardashian's sisters in the pair's ongoing legal battle. Rob previously filed an assault and battery lawsuit after Chyna allegedly attacked him during a physical altercation in 2016. The Arthur George sock designer claimed that the Grown & Sexy star tried to strangle him with an iPhone charger cord and hit him with a 6-ft metal pole.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Chrissy Teigen Seemingly Steals Khloe Kardashian's Face In Her Latest Instagram Selfie

Khloe Kardashian has been accused of "stealing" other people's faces in the past, but this time around, it looks like someone is copying her look. On Sunday, January 2nd, Utah-born model Chrissy Teigen dropped off a glamorous selfie, showing off her haircut by Luke Pluckrose and makeup by Nikki Wolff, and while some followers focused on how great the mother of two looks, others couldn't help but point out that she looks almost freakishly similar to the Revenge Body star.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy