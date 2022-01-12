Khloé Kardashian Spotted Looking Noticeably Thin With Her Daughter True One Week After Tristan Thompson Issues Public Apology

Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian is sparking some concerns with her new appearance.

The blonde bombshell — who is known for her stunning curvy figure — was spotted looking much more slimmed down earlier this week.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 37-year-old appeared looking significantly more slender than usual while out and about in Los Angeles with her daughter True. Even though Kardashian still looked fabulous while sporting a pair of light-wash mom jeans and a fitted black turtleneck, she seemed to raise some questions about what could be causing the drastic change in her appearance.

The sighting comes just one week after her baby daddy Tristan Thompson publicly apologized to the reality star for his ongoing paternity drama. (The basketball player recently fathered a child with a woman named Maralee Nichols while he was believed to still be dating Kardashian).

Thompson, 30, wrote the apology via Instagram last week, where he publicly admitted to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum that he was "so incredibly sorry," and that Kardashian doesn't "deserve the heartache" he has caused her over the years.

The NBA star also had dozens of roses delivered to the pair's 3-year-old daughter — who he hadn't seen in a few days following his hectic basketball schedule.

But despite Thompson's efforts to smooth things over, Kardashian was reportedly "very upset" over the whole ordeal and was having a hard time accepting the paternity results. "After everything they have been through, he was still saying one thing and doing another. She knows she deserves so much better," a source spilled, as OK! previously learned.

Nonetheless, the Good American founder is committed to taking the high road when it comes to her baby daddy, and apparently has no plans on banning him from the family because of his questionable actions.

"Khloé really wants Tristan to be a good father to True, and for him to be a big part of their daughter’s life," an insider recently dished. "She’s a great mom and she wants her daughter to have a good relationship with her dad … So for that reason, Khloé is not going to fight with Tristan or block him from the family."