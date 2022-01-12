ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakdale, CA

Police: Man Kills Self After Shooting Girlfriend At Oakdale Home

By CBS13 Staff
OAKDALE (CBS13) — A man has died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after he apparently shot his girlfriend at an Oakdale home early Wednesday morning, authorities say.

Oakdale police say officers initially responded to a home along the 500 block of Laurel Avenue to investigate a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers found a 41-year-old woman who had gunshot wounds to her legs and pelvis.

The woman reported that she had an argument with her boyfriend in a home nearby. At some point during the argument, the boyfriend allegedly pulled out a gun and started shooting at the woman as she jumped through a window to get out.

Police say the woman was able to run to a neighbor’s house to get help.

Officers quickly set up a perimeter around the home where the shooting happened and a SWAT team was called to the scene.

Later in the morning, a drone was deployed and was able to get a look inside the home. There, police say the suspect was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police have since identified the man as 41-year-old Benjamin Michael King.

Law enforcement officers are expected to remain at the scene through the rest of the day investigating.

