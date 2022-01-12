ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Watch: SoCal leaders discuss impact of fentanyl on the region, calls to file murder charges against dealers

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 1 day ago
Unmute Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K6Hds_0djxd84600

The Riverside County District Attorney's office will host a news conference with several of Southern California's top officials will discuss the impact that fentanyl is having on the region.

Watch the News Conference Live Below: (Starts at 11 a.m.)

Officials will be joined by parents of victim of fentanyl poisoning. They will join in calling for the Legislature and the public to support policy changes proposed in Senate Bill 350, which would increase the possibility of filing murder charges against those who knowingly sell or provide fentanyl to someone who then dies.

Check Out: Fentanyl’s heartbreaking impact and how Riverside County is tackling the deadly drug

Officials expected to speak will include: DA Mike Hestrin, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, Senator Melissa Melendez , Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer, San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson

Two groups of parents are also expected to speak including Samuel Chapman and his wife, Dr. Laura Berman, who lost their son, 16-year-old Sammy, to fentanyl poisoning in February 2021.

Matt Capelouto and his wife, Christine, who lost their daughter, 20-year-old Alexandra, to fentanyl poisoning in just two days before Christmas in 2019.

We've spoken with Matt Capelouto in the past about the passing of his daughter and his work for legislative change.

Last month, the man who sold his daughter the fentanyl-laced pill was arrested and faces federal charges.

Fentanyl is manufactured in China and smuggled across the Mexican border, according to Sheriff Chad Bianco.

It is known to be 80-100 times more potent than morphine and is a popular additive, seamlessly mixed into any number of narcotics and pharmaceuticals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gTDMM_0djxd84600
A penny compared to 2 milligrams of fentanyl, a lethal dose to most people (Source DEA)

Last month, Riverside County District Attorney Hestrin told News Channel 3 that fentanyl deaths are up by more than 800% in the last five years in the county.

In 2016, there were two fentanyl-related deaths in the county. This year, they expect to see between 500-600 deaths.

Hestrin joined Orange County DA Todd Spitzer in announcing that those who manufacture or sell the fentanyl can be charged with murder if someone dies after ingesting or being exposed to it.

The Riverside County DA's Office is currently prosecuting nine fentanyl-related murder cases.

The post Watch: SoCal leaders discuss impact of fentanyl on the region, calls to file murder charges against dealers appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 1

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County surpasses its highest ever case & positivity rates

Hospitalizations Since the county's last report on Monday, there have been an additional 42 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. This brings the county's total up to 943 hospitalizations. Tuesday marked the first time since Feb. 3, 2021 that the county has more than 900 COVID hospitalizations. A report by the county during Tuesday's Board of The post Riverside County surpasses its highest ever case & positivity rates appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Officials: Riverside County infant death caused by COVID-19

Riverside County health officials announced that an infant has died after contracting COVID-19. The infant was less than one year of age, becoming the youngest person in the county to die from the virus since the start of the pandemic, officials said. Officials said the death happened earlier this week at a local hospital where The post Officials: Riverside County infant death caused by COVID-19 appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs quadruple murder trial: victims’ friend changes account

Testimony is ongoing Wednesday in the trial for the man accused of four 2019 murders in Palm Springs. Prosecutors and defense examined Saul Murillo before the morning break, a friend to three of the four victims, Jacob Montgomery, Juan Duarte Raya and Yuliana Garcia, and one of the last people to see them before their deaths. The post Palm Springs quadruple murder trial: victims’ friend changes account appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

‘Traumatic and hard to talk about’: Investigator testifies in quadruple murder trial

In the trial for the Palm Springs quadruple murder suspect Wednesday, prosecutors poked holes in several contradictions from one witness, and it was difficult at points for an investigator to talk about what she saw the night of the murders. Palm Springs police officer Lauren Bixler took the stand and testified about photographing the scene The post ‘Traumatic and hard to talk about’: Investigator testifies in quadruple murder trial appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Police investigate two Palm Springs break-ins early Thursday

One man was hospitalized Thursday morning as police tried to determine what happened at two overnight incidents in Palm Springs. Police responded to a reported attempted burglary interrupted at a home on Avenida Palmera shortly after 1:00 a.m. They said the suspect shot a gun into the air as they ran off. No injuries were reported. There was no immediate The post Police investigate two Palm Springs break-ins early Thursday appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Increase in at-home Covid testing causing cases to be underreported

Experts are warning that with Covid self-testing on the rise, the number of cases reported, which has skyrocketed due to the pandemic, could be even higher than we think. Despite the convenience of rapid self tests, some Covid cases detected at home are not be making it into official counts. Even with some underreporting, there's The post Increase in at-home Covid testing causing cases to be underreported appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County reports 4,364 new cases, 95 hospitalizations, & 0 deaths over the weekend

Hospitalizations Riverside County's COVID hospitalizations saw a big increase over the weekend. Since the county's last report on Friday, there have been an additional 95 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. This brings the county's total up to 886 hospitalizations. According to the county, unvaccinated patients accounted for 90% of COVID hospitalizations from July-Dec. 2021 It's The post Riverside County reports 4,364 new cases, 95 hospitalizations, & 0 deaths over the weekend appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Latest report shows a large increase in Covid found in Palm Springs wastewater

The number of Covid viral copies found in Palm Springs' wastewater has jumped by millions per liter in the past couple of weeks. The latest wastewater report was presented during Thursday's city council meeting. It revealed that the amount of measured copies of Covid has more than surpassed one million, even shooting up to nearly The post Latest report shows a large increase in Covid found in Palm Springs wastewater appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Melendez
Person
Todd Spitzer
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs quadruple murder trial: testimony continues Tuesday

Court is set to continue Tuesday morning in the trial for Jose Larin Garcia, the Cathedral City man accused of fatally shooting four people in Palm Springs in 2019. Monday, jurors heard from John Olvera, the 18-year-old who the defense argues is actually responsible. Police investigated posts on his social media accounts that appeared to The post Palm Springs quadruple murder trial: testimony continues Tuesday appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Valley hospitals overwhelmed with staff shortages as Covid cases surge

Coachella Valley hospitals have not been able to catch a break, thanks to the omicron-fueled surge in covid-cases. “Our biggest challenge is being sure that we have adequate staff in order to care for these patients,” Eisenhower Health's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Alan Williamson. Tuesday marked the first time since Feb. 3, 2021 that Riverside The post Valley hospitals overwhelmed with staff shortages as Covid cases surge appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs quadruple murder trial: Man defense says is responsible for murders takes the witness stand

Court is back in session in Indio Monday in the trial for Jose Larin-Garcia, the man accused of killing four people in Palm Springs nearly three years ago. The defense has argued that another man, John Olvera, is responsible for the murders. Olvera is on the witness stand today. You can follow live court updates The post Palm Springs quadruple murder trial: Man defense says is responsible for murders takes the witness stand appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting identified as Glendora man

Authorities have released the identity of a man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Beaumont on New Year's Eve. Dennis McHugh, 44, of Glendora was pronounced dead in the early morning hours of Dec. 31, 2021. The incident started when deputies responded to a domestic violence call in Woodcrest, located near Perris. When deputies arrived, The post Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting identified as Glendora man appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Dea#Legislature#Pharmaceuticals#Socal#Senate#Mexican#News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3

Police confirm murder investigation underway outside a local restaurant

Palm Springs Police were on the scene of what they say was a murder committed outside a fast-food restaurant on the 5600 block of East Ramon Road early Tuesday morning.  Officers were called to the front of Raising Cane's at 1:21 a.m.   A police spokesperson said initial information was very limited. He said there was a male victim who had yet to be The post Police confirm murder investigation underway outside a local restaurant appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Psych exams ordered for man accused of beating 78-year-old to death during home invasion robbery

A judge today ordered a psychiatric evaluation to determine the mental competency of a 20-year-old probationer accused of beating a 78-year-old Riverside woman to death during a home invasion robbery. Sixto Jesus Garcia Pena of Palm Springs was arrested last January following a Riverside police investigation into the slaying of Denise Irene Wong.  Pena is The post Psych exams ordered for man accused of beating 78-year-old to death during home invasion robbery appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County nears 800 COVID hospitalizations; Highest since Feb 2021

Hospitalizations Riverside County's COVID hospitalizations numbers continue to climb. Since the county's last report on Thursday, there have been an additional 19 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. This brings the county's total up to 791 hospitalizations. It's the highest number of COVID hospitalizations in Riverside County since Feb. 7, 2021. Since Dec. 7, Riverside County The post Riverside County nears 800 COVID hospitalizations; Highest since Feb 2021 appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Indio City Manager responds to report that DA’s office was looking into police department complaint

A News Channel 3 I-Team update on the ongoing battle between two Indio police unions and department leadership. News Channel 3 obtained a memo from Indio City Manager Bryan Montgomery to all department personnel following up on a story we first aired in December, that the Riverside County District Attorney's office public integrity unit was The post Indio City Manager responds to report that DA’s office was looking into police department complaint appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County’s reports 1880 new cases, 12 deaths, & 59 hospitalizations since Wednesday

Hospitalizations Riverside County continues to report big day-to-day increases in COVID hospitalizations. Since the county's last report on Wednesday, there have been an additional 59 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. This brings the county's total up to 772 hospitalizations. It's the highest number of COVID hospitalizations in Riverside County since Feb. 7, 2021. Check Out: The post Riverside County’s reports 1880 new cases, 12 deaths, & 59 hospitalizations since Wednesday appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Five injuries in crash underneath the SR-86 overpass in Coachella

Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Coachella Monday night. The collision happened on Dillon Road underneath the State Route 86 overpass at approximately 9:10 p.m. According to Cal Fire, one person suffered serious injuries, another had moderate injuries, and three sustained minor injuries. Our crew at the scene spotted a helicopter arrive The post Five injuries in crash underneath the SR-86 overpass in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Investigator testifies in Palm Springs quadruple homicide case

The Palm Springs quadruple homicide trial resumed on Thursday, Jan. 6th. Court has been in recess for several weeks during the winter holidays. Jose Larin-Garcia, a Cathedral City man, is accused of killing four people (ages 17-25): Carlos Campos, Jacob Montgomery, Yuliana Garcia and Juan Duarte Raya nearly three years ago. On Thursday, the court The post Investigator testifies in Palm Springs quadruple homicide case appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Indio police investigating man with gunshot wound

A man is hospitalized and receiving treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg, according to the Indio Police Department. Officers got a call from a resident about a gunshot wound victim at the 46500 block of Vargas Road just after 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. Fire officials responded to the scene and transported the victim The post Indio police investigating man with gunshot wound appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy