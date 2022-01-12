ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

"COVID has never spread this fast": DSHS warns of 'skyrocketing' cases in Texas

By Kasey Johns
 1 day ago

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- State health officials are sounding a warning as COVID-19 cases are "skyrocketing" to levels not seen before in the pandemic.

The updated statistics are reflected in a Facebook post from the Texas Department of State Health Services posted on Wednesday.

According to state health officials, more than 300,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in just the last week - enough to fill Kyle Field or Texas' Memorial Stadium three times over.

The statewide positivity rate is up to 35.6%, with hospitalizations rising rapidly and fatalities starting to see an increase as well.

"This report is not to cause fear, but to inform how contagious Omicron is," officials said. "We have the tools to protect Texas lives, hospitals, communities and jobs."

State health leaders continue to urge eligible Texans to get their COVID-19 vaccines, stay home if you're sick, wash your hands, stay six feet apart, and mask up when you can't maintain social distancing from others.

Austin, TX
