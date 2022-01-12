This Is The Best 24-Hour Restaurant In South Carolina

Photo: Getty Images

If you've ever been on a road trip, you know that it can be difficult to find a place to eat outside of regular hours. Maybe you've even left a party well after midnight in search of a late-night (or early-morning) snack. No matter what time you find yourself craving a bite to eat, whether in the middle of the day or in the dead of night, there are plenty of restaurants around South Carolina that are open 24 hours.

So which 24-hour restaurant was named the best in South Carolina ?

Hilton Head Diner Restaurant on Hilton Head Island

Hilton Head Island's aptly-named Hilton Head Diner Restaurant has been giving visitors and locals of the beachside community a "warm, easy-going atmosphere ... [that] is every bit as important to our customers as what's on the menu," the website states .

Hilton Head Diner is located at 6 Marina Side Drive. Note: Hours could be affected by local COVID-19 restrictions.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"Hilton Head Diner is a quintessential beach diner serving up quick bites to eat before heading out with your family to the beach. The menu is quite extensive with wraps, clam chowder, burgers, and big breakfast plates."

