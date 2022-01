RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — Several North Carolina leaders announced a major milestone for the state this week. All 100 North Carolina counties and 45 largest municipalities have signed on to the $26 billion multistate agreement with the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors. This means the state now stands to receive its full share of nearly $750 million when the deal is finalized. That money will go toward local government efforts to address the opioid crisis.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO