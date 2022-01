The Los Angeles Rams pulled a surprise by bringing Eric Weddle out of retirement for the playoffs. According to Weddle, the process of doing so was actually pretty simple. On Thursday, Weddle shared the story of how Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris reached out during the week to inquire about Weddle’s availability. As Weddle put it, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, Morris asked him, “You’re not fat and out of shape, are you?”

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO